The GamingOnLinux list of games with Anti-Cheat and their status for Steam Deck and Desktop Linux. We are currently listing 88 games with some form of anti-cheat.
|Name
|Status
|Updated
|Anti-cheat
|
Dauntless
Comments (1)
|2024-12-05 19:16:08
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|
Fall Guys
Comments (0)
|2024-12-05 13:22:26
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|
Delta Force (2024)
Comments (0)
|2024-12-05 09:45:39
|Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE)
|
The Crew Motorfest
Comments (0)
|2024-11-26 16:01:05
|BattlEye
|
EA SPORTS FIFA 23
Comments (0)
|2024-11-26 15:59:19
|EA Anticheat
You can click the table headers to sort.
Anti-Cheat Reports for Dauntless
- Liam Dawe
Legend
= Works
= Broken
= Single Player Works
= Works with Proton
= Works with Native Linux
