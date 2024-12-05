Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures all of our main content remains free for everyone. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal. You can also buy games using our partner links for GOG and Humble Store.
The GamingOnLinux list of games with Anti-Cheat and their status for Steam Deck and Desktop Linux. We are currently listing 88 games with some form of anti-cheat. You can submit suggestions in the Forum. Be sure to also join us on our Discord.
Latest Additions & Updates
NameStatusUpdatedAnti-cheat
Dauntless
Proton
 2024-12-05 19:16:08 Easy Anti-Cheat
Fall Guys
Proton
 2024-12-05 13:22:26 Easy Anti-Cheat
Delta Force (2024)
2024-12-05 09:45:39 Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE)
The Crew Motorfest
2024-11-26 16:01:05 BattlEye
EA SPORTS FIFA 23
2024-11-26 15:59:19 EA Anticheat
Viewing all games with any Anti-Cheat
You can click the table headers to sort.
NameStatusDeveloperAnti-cheat
7 Days to Die
Proton
Proton
 The Fun Pimps Easy Anti-Cheat
Albion Online
Proton
 Sandbox Interactive BattlEye
ARK: Survival Ascended
Proton
 Studio Wildcard BattlEye
ARK: Survival Evolved
Proton
 Studio Wildcard BattlEye
Arma 3
Proton
 Bohemia Interactive BattlEye
Back 4 Blood
Proton
 Turtle Rock Studios Easy Anti-Cheat
Battlefield 1
Electronic Arts EA Anticheat
Battlefield 2042
Electronic Arts EA Anticheat
Battlefield V
Electronic Arts EA Anticheat
Black Desert
Proton
 Pearl Abyss XIGNCODE3
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)
Proton
 Activision, Infinity Ward PunkBuster
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Activision RICOCHET Anti-Cheat
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Activision, Treyarch Treyarch Anti-Cheat
Call of Duty: Black Ops III
Proton
 Treyarch, Activision Treyarch Anti-Cheat
Call of Duty: Ghosts
Proton
 Activision, Infinity Ward Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC)
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Proton
 Activision, Infinity Ward Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
Activision RICOCHET Anti-Cheat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)
Proton
 Infinity Ward, Activision Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023)
Activision RICOCHET Anti-Cheat
Call of Duty: Warzone
Activision RICOCHET Anti-Cheat
Conan Exiles
Proton
 Funcom BattlEye
Counter-Strike
Proton
 Valve Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC)
Counter-Strike 2
Proton
 Valve Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC)
Counter-Strike: Source
Proton
 Valve Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC)
Dark and Darker
Proton
 IRONMACE Ironshield
Dauntless
Proton
 Phoenix Labs Easy Anti-Cheat
DayZ
Proton
 Bohemia Interactive BattlEye
Dead by Daylight
Proton
 Behaviour Interactive Inc. Easy Anti-Cheat
Deadlock
Proton
 Valve Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC)
Delta Force (2024)
TiMi Studio Group, Team Jade Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE)
Destiny 2
Bungie BattlEye
Digimon Masters Online
Move Games Co., Ltd., MOVE ON USA CO. XIGNCODE3
Dirty Bomb
Splash Damage Easy Anti-Cheat
Dota 2
Proton
 Valve Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC)
DRAGON BALL FighterZ
Arc System Works Easy Anti-Cheat
Dying Light
Proton
Proton
 Techland Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC)
EA SPORTS FC 24
Electronic Arts EA Anticheat
EA SPORTS FC 25
Electronic Arts EA Anticheat
EA SPORTS FIFA 23
Electronic Arts EA Anticheat
eFootball
Proton
 KONAMI Denuvo Anti-Cheat
ELDEN RING
Proton
 FromSoftware, Inc. Easy Anti-Cheat
Enlisted
Proton
 Darkflow Software BattlEye
Escape from Tarkov
Battlestate Games BattlEye
F1 24
Electronic Arts, Codemasters EA Anticheat
Fall Guys
Proton
 Mediatonic Easy Anti-Cheat
FOR HONOR
Proton
 Ubisoft Easy Anti-Cheat
Fortnite
Epic Games Easy Anti-Cheat
Grand Theft Auto V
Rockstar Games BattlEye
Halo Infinite
Proton
 Xbox Game Studios, 343 Industries Arbiter, Easy Anti-Cheat
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Proton
 Xbox Game Studios Easy Anti-Cheat
Hell Let Loose
Proton
 Team17 Easy Anti-Cheat
HELLDIVERS 2
Proton
 Arrowhead Game Studios, PlayStation Publishing LLC nProtect GameGuard
Hunt: Showdown 1896
Proton
 Crytek Easy Anti-Cheat
Insurgency: Sandstorm
Proton
 New World Interactive Easy Anti-Cheat
Ironsight
Proton
 WipleGames Inc. Easy Anti-Cheat
League of Legends
Riot Games Vanguard
Left 4 Dead 2
Proton
 Valve Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC)
Lost Ark
Amazon Games Easy Anti-Cheat
MIR4
Wemade nProtect GameGuard
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
Proton
 24 Entertainment NEAC Protect
New World: Aeternum
Proton
 Amazon Games Easy Anti-Cheat
Once Human
Proton
 Starry Studio Unknown
Overwatch 2
Proton
 Blizzard Entertainment Warden
Paladins
Evil Mojo Games, Hi-Rez Studios Easy Anti-Cheat
PlanetSide 2
Proton
 Rogue Planet Games BattlEye
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
PopCap, Electronic Arts EA Anticheat
PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
PUBG Corporation BattlEye
Realm Royale Reforged
Heroic Leap Games Easy Anti-Cheat
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
Tripwire Interactive Easy Anti-Cheat
Rogue Company
Proton
 First Watch Games Easy Anti-Cheat
Rust
Facepunch Studios Easy Anti-Cheat
SCUM
Gamepires Easy Anti-Cheat
Sea of Thieves
Proton
 Xbox Game Studios Easy Anti-Cheat
SMITE 2
Proton
 Titan Forge Games Easy Anti-Cheat
Squad
Proton
 Offworld Easy Anti-Cheat
Team Fortress 2
Proton
 Valve Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC)
The Crew 2
Ubisoft, Ivory Tower BattlEye
The Crew Motorfest
Ubisoft BattlEye
THE FINALS
Proton
 Embark Studios Easy Anti-Cheat
The First Descendant
Proton
 NEXON Easy Anti-Cheat
THRONE AND LIBERTY
Proton
 NCSOFT, Amazon Games Easy Anti-Cheat
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Ubisoft BattlEye
Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Proton
 Ubisoft Easy Anti-Cheat
Unturned
Proton
Proton
 Smartly Dressed Games BattlEye
VALORANT
Riot Games Vanguard
War Thunder
Proton
Proton
 Gaijin Entertainment Easy Anti-Cheat
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Proton
 Focus Entertainment, Saber Interactive Easy Anti-Cheat
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Fatshark Easy Anti-Cheat
Legend
= Works
= Broken
= Single Player Works
Proton
= Works with Proton
Proton
= Works with Native Linux
