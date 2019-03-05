Another look at what games are coming to Linux throughout 2019

As a companion to our article in January, here’s another look at even more games coming to Linux across 2019. In that article, I noted around 31 varied games and as expected plenty more have been announced since then. Do check out the previous list if you missed it, as I won’t be repeating any entries in this list!

Many items on this list might be familiar to regular readers, however for those who don’t get the chance to read us constantly (fair enough, news moves quickly) this condensed look will hopefully be another helpful insight.

In no particular order, here’s another bunch of titles coming to Linux throughout 2019. Clicking the title of each game will take you to where you can see a whole lot more about each one.

"Drop in, and be a skateboarding bird. Grind on bendy straws, kickflip over staplers, and carve killer lines through cardboard and sticky tape parks. Skate an expansively tiny world with simple controls even a Hawk named Tony would dig. Skatebird can’t fly, but on a board, they soar."

"The Bard's Tale IV: Barrows Deep is the triumphant return of one of the most iconic RPG series of all-time. Delve into a tactically rich combat system that rewards creativity, solve puzzles to gain treasure and advantages, and discover a beautifully crafted world."

"ZED is the story of an artist suffering from dementia -- desperately trying to reconnect fragmented memories. The player explores the dreams of the artist’s crumbling mind in hopes of helping him assemble enough meaningful images to leave behind a loving memento and final legacy for his granddaughter. The experience blends adventure, a rich narrative, stirring sentiment, and fanciful world exploration."

"Explore the avian world of Eagle Island with Quill and one of his loyal owls, Koji. Discover lush forests, treacherous caverns and uncover the ruins of long lost civilizations. Finally, confront the gargantuan deity, Armaura, in a desperate attempt to rescue Ichiro from her clutches.

With its falconry-based gameplay within uniquely generated worlds, Eagle Island is set to a beautifully modernized pixel art aesthetic and provides a breath of fresh air to the platforming genre."

"We. The Revolution is a unique game with a singular art style set in the blood-soaked and paranoid world of the French Revolution, where often you could not tell a friend from an enemy. As a judge of the Revolutionary Tribunal, you will have to trudge through this setting passing sentences, playing a dangerous political game, and doing everything in your power to not to be guillotined as an enemy of revolution. At the end of a day you will also confront your decisions with your family and very often they will see it differently."

"Vambrace: Cold Soul is a narrative-driven game filled with memorable characters, brutal challenges, and deep strategy. To succeed, you must choose perceptive party leaders, camp to recuperate, navigate strange encounters, and survive deadly combat. Will you scavenge for supplies to sell or use them to craft new items for your next expedition? The surface of Icenaire is cold and unforgiving. So, prepare your party well before departing...lest you join the cursed city's undead."

"In Elteria, you have not only the usual MMO or RPG feel, but platformer-like too! The world is made of flying islands, some are large, some are archipelagos of small ones. For ease of movement between them, there are jumper mushrooms, sunflowers, and other fun movement objects. They create a unique platformer feel while remaining a 3D open-world RPG. Some abilities allow you to move even better. "

"Graywalkers Purgatory is a turn-based strategy RPG set in a supernatural post-apocalyptic world where Heaven and Hell merged with Earth. You play the prophesied hero who is destined to gather all of the Graywalkers, and together lead the war to retake earth from its supernatural conquerors."

"We Were Here Together is a standalone online cooperative adventure, the third entry in the We Were Here series.

The game continues the communication-centered adventure in which you and a partner must solve puzzles on an urgent mission to save the expedition... and yourself! This time, expect even more puzzles and discover the story behind the Antarctic expedition."

"From the creators of cult sleeper hit Scratches and the haunting Serena, comes a chilling journey into the darkest depths of your mind. ASYLUM is an ambitious and intricate horror adventure casting you into the hallucinatory setting of the Hanwell Mental Institute, a silent witness to unimaginable atrocities that transpired between its endless corridors."

"Non-stop adrenaline twin-stick arcade shooter, 4 players Online and Local Co-op and PvP. Over 500,000 weapon combinations, Twitch Extension and lots more, Dash and smash swarms of deadly enemies, using overwhelming firepower with insane power-ups."

"From the makers of Halcyon 6 comes a challenging tactical rogue-lite RPG set in an endless interplanetary rebellion against an evil authoritarian empire. Lead a ragtag squad of rebels in their desperate fight against overwhelming odds and an evolving adversary."

"Backbone is a noir-inspired detective adventure. As raccoon private eye Howard Lotor, sniff out clues, collect evidence, interrogate witnesses, and explore the beautifully rendered 2.5D pixel art environments of dystopian Vancouver."

"Forget about epic battles, lone heroes, splendid cities, and see how dark the Dark Ages actually were!

In .Age, you are the village elder, spiritual guide of a secluded village. A dark omen was seen above your village and the Apocalypse looms over it. Plan, build, produce, research, lead your Pips in these awful times and protect them as the heavens unfold their wrath on your puny village. Will you find what caused the Apocalypse?

.Age is a turn-based village builder with a heart of stone.

A hybrid between a roguelike-like and a village simulator: FTL meets The Settlers!"

"Build, manage and grow a thriving colony, discover new lands, craft legendary weapons and defeat your enemies. Kubifaktorium will feature different biomes to explore, plenty of resources to exploit, complex machinery to build and interesting production chains to master!"

"Become a necromancer and raise the dead - Undead Horde is a necromantic action game with elements from RPG, strategy and hack'n'slash. You'll battle against the living who've driven the necromancers and their undead minions into exile. You'll re-animate all kinds of creatures and build an army of up to 100 undead. Your army follows you or attacks by itself depending on your commands."

"Sail Forth is a procedural sailing adventure about classic naval action and exploring beautiful scenery. Embark on a journey through varied environments, grow your fleet and do battle with pirates, sea monsters, and the sea itself!"

"From the creators of the award winner Kingdom Rush trilogy comes the most extraordinary space odyssey.

A real-time, dynamic and deep strategy game that will transport you to amazing and unknown planets. Immersive, engaging gameplay, ridiculously appealing art, and a touch of silly humor. Brave soldiers, mighty mechas and powerful aliens await your command to face the greatest challenges."

"Guard Duty is a fresh take on the graphic adventure genre from Sick Chicken Studios, a unique comedy adventure about love, loss and the end of the world. Experience a story spanning across two radically different time periods, be it the cobbled streets of Wrinklewood or the future dystopia of Neo London, happily ever after has never felt like such a fantasy."

Hopefully this quick look gives plenty of you something to look forward to. There's obviously quite a lot more than what I listed in the first part and this second part, these are just titles that grabbed my attention.