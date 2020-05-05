Manjaro Linux and Star Labs team up for their Linux-focused hardware

Star Labs, a small Linux vendor from the UK has teamed up with Manjaro Linux to offer Manjaro as an option on their custom Linux laptops. Announced today previously you could get Ubuntu, Linux Mint or Zorin OS but now your choice will include Manjaro too.

Unlike some other hardware vendors, Star Labs are not using generic Clevo casing and hardware. They originally did when first starting out years ago but nowadays they actually make their own. What they offer do look and sound great too. It's really awesome to see more Linux-focused hardware vendors.

What's also great, is that they're not focused on the top-end hardware that costs a small fortune. Instead they have the sweet little Star Lite Mk II with a 11-inch IPS display, with an Intel Pentium N4200 processor and Intel HD 505 Graphics, a very speedy 240GB SSD and 8GB RAM starting at £399:

On the higher end they also have the Star LabTop Mk III, which is quite a sleek looking 13-inch IPS screen model starting at £707 that comes with an Intel Core i7-8550u and Intel UHD Graphics 620, a speedy 240GB SSD, 8GB RAM. Both systems claim to offer about 7 hours battery life too.

Both systems do look quite nice and now with more Linux distribution options on, perhaps they might see a few more sales. They do have a 10% discount going right now on the Star Lite until May 8.

See more on their official site. You can see a comparison on both models here.