SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis Classics now officially supports Linux with a big update & price drop

Posted by , | Views: 5,475

As we reported on the hints of this happening recently, the SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis Classics is now officially available on Linux. As I mentioned in the previous article, I thought they would do this to go along with the release on PS4 and Xbox One and I was right on the money there.

Not only did they add official Linux support, they also upgraded it with some fancy new features like:

  • Two-player online multiplayer 
  • Leaderboards
  • Challenge Modes – short challenges give old favourites a new twist 
  • Additional graphics filters & border options
  • ROMs from other regions for games with significant differences
  • Fast-forward and rewind 
  • Sprite limit disable 
  • Mirror mode – reverse the screen for a fresh challenge
  • VR support 

It includes over 50 titles with some absolutely classics like Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes (a personal favourite!), Sonic, Streets of Rage 2 and so on. The online support is interesting, as it allows you to actually play a game while you're waiting for matchmaking too (you can also invite a friend).

That not enough for you? Well, they lowered the price of the entire collection too! It's now $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99 (still showing up as the old price for me) and you can find it on Steam. Individual games are supposed to see a price drop too, for those like me who need to complete their collection.

It’s very interesting to see SEGA getting more of their stuff on Linux. One can only hope this is a sign of them being willing to get more of their developed and published titles eventually onto Linux too—that would be sweet.

As someone who grew up with the Mega Drive, this is awesome to have on Linux. I actually own Gunstar Heroes on Steam, so I was able to give it a quick test and it does appear to work perfectly including the Steam Controller working without issues:

15 Likes, Who?
43 comments
Slackdog 29 May 2018 at 3:05 pm UTC

Now I already have this for the Xbox 360 but tempting to pick it up cos well Tux! Ah hell might as well!
Solar 29 May 2018 at 3:07 pm UTC

Amazing!
Now all we need is Sonic Adventure and Crazy Taxi.
cxpher@gmail.com 29 May 2018 at 3:09 pm UTC

Can't use the Xbox 360 controller. It's detected. Listed under input options..

But you can't use it inside any of the games you have in the collection.
Slackdog 29 May 2018 at 3:11 pm UTC

No Outrun either is space harrier still an unlockable game?
fryk 29 May 2018 at 3:23 pm UTC

Interesting ... it seems that the games are not available in germany?
chui2ch 29 May 2018 at 3:48 pm UTC

Now if we can just get sonic mania!
WorMzy 29 May 2018 at 3:49 pm UTC

  
Holy carp, Shining Force, Phantasy Star, and Sonic? Yes please.
KayKay91 29 May 2018 at 3:52 pm UTC

aaand we have our 1st native Linux build from SEGA themselves.


Dreamcast collection on Linux when?
Anjune 29 May 2018 at 3:53 pm UTC

frykInteresting ... it seems that the games are not available in germany?

Looks like it. But activating it if you get it as a gift or buy it from a key reseller site should be possible?

Update: This says "activates in Germany". Full price, though, and no Linux symbol. (Maybe later?)
https://www.fanatical.com/en/bundle/sega-megadrive-and-genesis-classics-bundle


Last edited by Anjune at 29 May 2018 at 3:57 pm UTC. Edited 2 times.
nox 29 May 2018 at 4:02 pm UTC

  
I'm always a bit cautious about buying games without the linux icon on it...
