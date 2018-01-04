SteamOS has a fresh beta update with some major package updates

Valve have updated the SteamOS beta once again, this time they're pulling in some major package updates to give a better experience.

This is the second beta update in less than two months, which is really damn nice to see! A pretty nice start to 2018, let's hope they can keep a little momentum going here.

Here's the major updates:

4.14 Linux kernel

NVIDIA 387.22 graphics driver

Mesa 17.2.4 for AMD and Intel

There's a few other more minor changes, but those are the biggest. See the changelog here.

Previously, SteamOS was using the 4.11 kernel so that's quite a jump. It's also pleasing to see drivers get updated as well, hopefully soon they will pull in Mesa 17.3 as they're a little behind there, although it may be worth waiting for another point release to make sure it's as stable as possible.

With SteamOS now using Mesa, building an AMD Steam Machine might be a pretty good option. I still hold hope that Valve will make their own unit in-house to have a little more control over the hardware, pricing and marketing—would be a good boost for it.

What are your hopes for SteamOS/Steam Machines in 2018?

Thanks for the tip dubigrasu!