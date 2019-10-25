Sweet text-driven travelling adventure Wanderlust Travel Stories arrives on Linux, we have a discount for you

Wanderlust Travel Stories is a text-driven adventure that wants you to slow down a bit, from the lead gameplay and narrative designers on The Witcher games and written in collaboration with seasoned journalists and reporters. It's out for Linux now and we have a GamingOnLinux 33% discount on GOG for you!

A little more about Wanderlust Travel Stories:

It's a collection of interactive travel journals that adapt to your choices. An emotional travel experience set in the real world—meticulously sourced and researched, dealing with new experiences, curiosity, grief, even the universal search for the meaning of life. Look past the Instagram-like veil of tourism and see its both sides: the beauty of discovery as well as the ugliness of global warming, colonialism, even modern-day slavery. Make the journey yours, and let the journey change you… kind of like gaming on Linux.

You can see the official trailer below:

The developer, Different Tales, says to think of it like both a game and a book blending into one. You travel the world across four novels and five short stories, to give you around 12 hours worth of reading.

Wanderlust Travel Stories also recently just won an award for the best game narrative at the Baltic Sea Games Award. They're now in the running to get the Main Award.

We teamed up with GOG and Walkabout to offer a 33% discount for GamingOnLinux readers too, this exclusive discount is open until November 2, 23:59 UTC. Otherwise, you can also find the Linux version on Steam.