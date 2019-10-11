System76 have put Coreboot into two of their main Intel-powered laptops

Want your next laptop to be a bit more open? System76 have announced their Galago Pro and Darter Pro now come with Coreboot, the open source boot firmware.
From what they said, this should enable their systems to boot "29%" faster. Both systems are available for pre-order now, with shipping expected to begin in the last week of October. Both sound like pretty great units for work and a little Linux gaming on the go. The Galago Pro starts at $949 while the more powerful Darter Pro starts at $999.
System76 are gradually becoming a bit more like the Apple of the Linux hardware world now. They have their own distribution with Pop!_OS, their own custom-built desktop casing with the Thelio, their work on a properly integrated firmware manager and now more devices moving over to Coreboot and it's all sounding great. A strong Linux hardware company will be awesome for the future of Linux.
You can see all their laptops on their official site here. You can also see exactly what they're using on GitHub.
Late on this, as again System76 did not send us a press release. It should hopefully be sorted going forward.
KyrottimusI really hope System76 starts offering AMD-based laptops.
Agreed, but I also wish AMD could open up the PSP. It's great to see ryzen getting coreboot support from Google though.
It's a shame the most premium AMD laptop is made by Microsoft (Surface Laptop 3 15"). I'm going to see if I can get Linux running on one.
Although to be fair, I am also in love with the new AMD based Lenovo x395...
Speaking about AMD laptops... are they good these days? I like AMD as a company, but I also don't dislike Intel. The last AMD laptop in my household was ten years ago, and it was bad. It was an HP something. Perhaps it was bad design around the chips, but that thing was pretty bad. It ran super hot, loud, and slow. It also had stability problems pretty quickly. We got rid of it after owning it for only about a year I think. So, anyway, that's the last taste of AMD in a laptop for me. Worth a taste again? I know AMD has been in gaming consoles many times.
QuoteSystem76 are gradually becoming a bit more like the Apple of the Linux hardware world now.
When a company's actions essentially say "We're in control, trust us," I'm not likely to do so. When a company's actions say "Don't trust us, you're in control," I'm much more likely to trust them. Strange how that works...
nVidia, the one damned-near actively hostile company to proper Linux driver adoption, withholding the what... keys, firmware, whatever it was for the GTX 980 and newer for how long now? Still offering proprietary binary-blob drivers, etc.
Nah, I want all my future systems to have AMD GPUs because of the much better, new open source driver (we don't talk about fglrx), which coincidentally, isn't the one Valve has been helping them optimize and such, too?
CPUs, yeah, Ryzen has issues with the PSP, just like Intel's 'Management Engine'. Honestly, I can't wait for "x86" (or the weird bastardization of what's left of it as a mess of decoder logic taking up wayyy too much space in modern CPUs) to die and be superceded by a much more open RISC-V implementation anyhow. One day. ;)
KithopHonestly, I can't wait for "x86" (or the weird bastardization of what's left of it as a mess of decoder logic taking up wayyy too much space in modern CPUs) to die and be superceded by a much more open RISC-V implementation anyhow. One day. ;)
Normies are going to ensure that this remains forever a pipe dream.
