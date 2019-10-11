System76 have put Coreboot into two of their main Intel-powered laptops

Want your next laptop to be a bit more open? System76 have announced their Galago Pro and Darter Pro now come with Coreboot, the open source boot firmware.

From what they said, this should enable their systems to boot "29%" faster. Both systems are available for pre-order now, with shipping expected to begin in the last week of October. Both sound like pretty great units for work and a little Linux gaming on the go. The Galago Pro starts at $949 while the more powerful Darter Pro starts at $999.

System76 are gradually becoming a bit more like the Apple of the Linux hardware world now. They have their own distribution with Pop!_OS, their own custom-built desktop casing with the Thelio, their work on a properly integrated firmware manager and now more devices moving over to Coreboot and it's all sounding great. A strong Linux hardware company will be awesome for the future of Linux.

You can see all their laptops on their official site here. You can also see exactly what they're using on GitHub.

