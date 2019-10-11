We're live now on Twitch!
System76 have put Coreboot into two of their main Intel-powered laptops

Want your next laptop to be a bit more open? System76 have announced their Galago Pro and Darter Pro now come with Coreboot, the open source boot firmware.

From what they said, this should enable their systems to boot "29%" faster. Both systems are available for pre-order now, with shipping expected to begin in the last week of October. Both sound like pretty great units for work and a little Linux gaming on the go. The Galago Pro starts at $949 while the more powerful Darter Pro starts at $999.

System76 are gradually becoming a bit more like the Apple of the Linux hardware world now. They have their own distribution with Pop!_OS, their own custom-built desktop casing with the Thelio, their work on a properly integrated firmware manager and now more devices moving over to Coreboot and it's all sounding great. A strong Linux hardware company will be awesome for the future of Linux.

You can see all their laptops on their official site here. You can also see exactly what they're using on GitHub.

Late on this, as again System76 did not send us a press release. It should hopefully be sorted going forward.

Kyrottimus 11 October 2019 at 12:17 pm UTC
View PC info
I really hope System76 starts offering AMD-based laptops. I like and support what they're doing by changing things up, and I really hope they change up the status-quo with an AMD-based laptop. I know they have wicked low market share in notebooks/laptops right now, but manufacturers like System76 and ZaReason have the niche clientele to anchor that market share.


Last edited by Kyrottimus at 11 October 2019 at 12:19 pm UTC
drlamb 11 October 2019 at 12:33 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
KyrottimusI really hope System76 starts offering AMD-based laptops.

Agreed, but I also wish AMD could open up the PSP. It's great to see ryzen getting coreboot support from Google though.

It's a shame the most premium AMD laptop is made by Microsoft (Surface Laptop 3 15"). I'm going to see if I can get Linux running on one.


Last edited by drlamb at 11 October 2019 at 12:33 pm UTC
Arehandoro 11 October 2019 at 12:40 pm UTC
View PC info
My idea was getting a Librem 13 as my new laptop, not any time soon anyway, but if System 76 starts implementing coreboot perhaps that is a better option.

Although to be fair, I am also in love with the new AMD based Lenovo x395...
14 11 October 2019 at 1:18 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
My wife has the Gazelle. We're happy with it but the key spacing is odd. She said that she's used to it, but I still don't like it I have to say. I like MacBook and Dell Latitude keyboards better.

Speaking about AMD laptops... are they good these days? I like AMD as a company, but I also don't dislike Intel. The last AMD laptop in my household was ten years ago, and it was bad. It was an HP something. Perhaps it was bad design around the chips, but that thing was pretty bad. It ran super hot, loud, and slow. It also had stability problems pretty quickly. We got rid of it after owning it for only about a year I think. So, anyway, that's the last taste of AMD in a laptop for me. Worth a taste again? I know AMD has been in gaming consoles many times.
seanbutnotheard 11 October 2019 at 2:04 pm UTC
View PC info
QuoteSystem76 are gradually becoming a bit more like the Apple of the Linux hardware world now.

When a company's actions essentially say "We're in control, trust us," I'm not likely to do so. When a company's actions say "Don't trust us, you're in control," I'm much more likely to trust them. Strange how that works...
TimeFreeze 11 October 2019 at 3:19 pm UTC
View PC info
Sounds good. But at least for me. I still prefer my Thinkpad X200 with Libreboot
Kithop 11 October 2019 at 4:08 pm UTC
View PC info
I'm honestly still waiting to see more mobile Radeon GPUs for Linux laptops, at least for gaming and even workstation purposes. The iGPU stuff is decent enough, and all, but everyone's still putting nVidia chips in for their 'high end' lineup.

nVidia, the one damned-near actively hostile company to proper Linux driver adoption, withholding the what... keys, firmware, whatever it was for the GTX 980 and newer for how long now? Still offering proprietary binary-blob drivers, etc.

Nah, I want all my future systems to have AMD GPUs because of the much better, new open source driver (we don't talk about fglrx), which coincidentally, isn't the one Valve has been helping them optimize and such, too?

CPUs, yeah, Ryzen has issues with the PSP, just like Intel's 'Management Engine'. Honestly, I can't wait for "x86" (or the weird bastardization of what's left of it as a mess of decoder logic taking up wayyy too much space in modern CPUs) to die and be superceded by a much more open RISC-V implementation anyhow. One day. ;)
Shmerl 11 October 2019 at 4:15 pm UTC
View PC info
Looking forward to laptops with AMD and coreboot. So far AGESA makes it impossible.


Last edited by Shmerl at 11 October 2019 at 4:15 pm UTC
BrazilianGamer 11 October 2019 at 9:12 pm UTC
View PC info
So cool. But when I buy one of those, I will erase its disk and install Ubuntu MATE instead. I didn't get used to pop_OS!. But nice stuff right there System76. Way to go
GustyGhost 11 October 2019 at 11:25 pm UTC
View PC info
KithopHonestly, I can't wait for "x86" (or the weird bastardization of what's left of it as a mess of decoder logic taking up wayyy too much space in modern CPUs) to die and be superceded by a much more open RISC-V implementation anyhow. One day. ;)

Normies are going to ensure that this remains forever a pipe dream.
