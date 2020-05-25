Classic multiplayer action game Soldat is now open source

Soldat, a side-scrolling multiplayer shooter that was ridiculously popular in the early 2000s is now open source.

They're now working on Soldat 2, which will be a much upgraded cross-platform Unity remake with all sorts of advanced features. To give back to the community for now though, the classic Soldat has been put up on GitHub under the permissive and OSI approved MIT license. Interestingly, this is not the current live version but an in-progress 1.8 build with some major differences like:

Source can be compiled with FreePascal (instead of Delphi 7)

Fully cross-platform

Uses well known libraries (SDL, OpenAL, GameNetworkingSockets, PhysFS)

Old GUI has been removed and needs replacing

Config files have been replaced with IdTech style Cvar’s

Major refactoring

The creator recently put up a video to give a brief talk on it:

"Anyone interested in expanding, improving and fixing Soldat or simply interested in how it was made can now do so with the open source version", says the creator Michal 'MM' Marcinkowski, "I hope this will spawn many amazing creations, mods and even full-conversions"​, he adds.

You can find the code up on GitHub. They hope that more people will get involved so they can finish up 1.8 and release it for everyone. If you do want to get involved, they have a guide up here on what's going on. I think it's wonderful to see an increasing amount of developers warming up to open source!