FOSS sprite editor Pixelorama has a big new release

Pixelorama is an increasingly advanced free and open source sprite editor, and just recently it had a massive new release with plenty of new goodies.

With Pixelorama 0.7 they added in layer locking, cel linking, a cel-based timeline, you can export animations to gif, a UI overhaul, shortcut bindings for tools, a pixel-perfect mode, layer rotation, a new zoom tool and the lisr goes on. It's quickly becoming quite fully featured! Check out the new release trailer:

There's other tools out there for making pixel art but a little competition doesn't hurt. It's also a reminder of how versatile Godot Engine is, as a free and open source game engine it can also be used for making other tools like this.

See more about Pixelorama on the official site and GitHub.

2 comments

twinsonian 25 May 2020 at 12:11 pm UTC
This sprite editor has been created in Godot.

I posted last year about godot being useful for application development (https://www.reddit.com/r/godot/comments/a809ij/godot_for_application_development/). This sprite editor helps prove that point. The video shows off something really exciting here. I cant wait to download and try it.
Kimyrielle 26 May 2020 at 3:08 am UTC
Never heard of it before! How would it compare to, say, Aeseprite?
