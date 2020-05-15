We're live now on Twitch!
Half-Life: Alyx now available on Linux with Vulkan

By - | Views: 7,423

Just like Valve said to us they would do so, Half-Life: Alyx is now available on Linux using the Vulkan graphics API. This arrives as part of a big update that went out today which also brings in modding tools and Steam Workshop support, it's going to be very fun to see what the community comes up with for Half-Life: Alyx.

Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival.

For the modding side Valve released new versions of Hammer (the Source 2 level editor), a Material Editor, a Particle Editor, Source Filmmaker and more for people to tinker with. However, these tools are usually only available on Windows. Valve did say this is only the first Beta of the Alyx Workshop tools suite though, so we may see support for that too properly in future.

If you previously used the Proton compatibility layer to play Alyx, Valve said to follow these steps to reset it to the new Linux supported build:

  • Go in the Properties for Half-Life Alyx by right-clicking the game in your Steam Library
  • Check the "Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool" box
  • Uncheck the box, and the download will properly complete.

For the Linux version, Valve are recommending an AMD GPU with the Mesa RADV driver for "best results". It may seem like Valve are giving NVIDIA the cold shoulder here but on Linux NVIDIA are missing some big quality of life features for VR. It will work with an NVIDIA GPU but the experience might not be great.

Really fantastic to see such continued Linux support from Valve. It was only earlier today in our round-up article that we listed it as an interesting upcoming game!

You can find Half-Life: Alyx on Steam, it requires a VR headset.

38 comments
Ehvis 15 May 2020 at 8:52 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
I had a zero byte update and an hour later 2.3 GB. Well, time to switch off proton!
elmapul 15 May 2020 at 9:02 pm UTC
Benchmarks...
we need benchmarks comparing the performance on windows and linux...
Liam Dawe 15 May 2020 at 9:04 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
Someone else will need to. I do not own a VR set, too expensive for me.
lqe5433 15 May 2020 at 9:09 pm UTC
View PC info
Valve is amazing.
Pitty I don't like VR.
Ehvis 15 May 2020 at 9:10 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Liam Dawe
Someone else will need to. I do not own a VR set, too expensive for me.

I wonder how you would actually do that. The best I know how to get is a frametime graph.
vipor29 15 May 2020 at 9:11 pm UTC
View PC info
i would do it but no oculus rift support
Spyker 15 May 2020 at 9:12 pm UTC
I have the VR headset but not the AMD graphics card, anyway I'll test it as soon as I can.
This is amazing that Valve continues to push Linux gaming further and further, congrats to them they deserves my support
Solitary 15 May 2020 at 9:12 pm UTC
View PC info
Liam Dawe
Someone else will need to. I do not own a VR set, too expensive for me.
One would assume Valve wanting to promote SteamVR on Linux (especially now with HL:Alyx coming out) would use GOL as a review platform. Why they haven't sent you an Index kit already is beyond me.
Perkeleen_Vittupää 15 May 2020 at 9:14 pm UTC
View PC info
And all i'd want in this case is that Tux logo back to Steam indicating Linux... Not even that SteamOS logo there still.

Yep, you got it: not a fan of VR. Probably will buy it eventually anyways just to show support!
Sil_el_mot 15 May 2020 at 9:31 pm UTC
View PC info
i would like to have tests if it really runs more smooth on amd. i would instantly swith my geforce against a radeon if this is the case
