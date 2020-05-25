ScummVM officially testing Ultima IV, Ultima VI, and Ultima VIII

Want to play some classic RPGs? ScummVM is helping to keep many classics alive and multiple Ultima titles should now work nicely in it.

On May 21 the team blogged that Ultima IV: Quest of the Avatar has been added, based on work from the xu4 project. With the ability to play as the original or as an Enhanced edition with VGA graphics. The ScummVM integration gives it some extras like multiple saves, keybind configuration and more.

They also announced Ultima VI was added, based on the Nuvie project. Again this has an Enhanced mode, although it works differently, giving you things like a full-screen map and other features. They said due to a "miscommunication", the Nuvie project may also continue as a standalone project.

Today, May 25, they also announced their existing Ultima VIII integration has advanced so far that Ultima VIII can now be played through to completion!

All three games can be tested in their daily builds. Read more on the official site. However keep in mind you need the original games which can be picked up easily on GOG: