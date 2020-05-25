We're live now on Twitch!
ScummVM officially testing Ultima IV, Ultima VI, and Ultima VIII

Want to play some classic RPGs? ScummVM is helping to keep many classics alive and multiple Ultima titles should now work nicely in it.

On May 21 the team blogged that Ultima IV: Quest of the Avatar has been added, based on work from the xu4 project. With the ability to play as the original or as an Enhanced edition with VGA graphics. The ScummVM integration gives it some extras like multiple saves, keybind configuration and more.

They also announced Ultima VI was added, based on the Nuvie project. Again this has an Enhanced mode, although it works differently, giving you things like a full-screen map and other features. They said due to a "miscommunication", the Nuvie project may also continue as a standalone project.

Today, May 25, they also announced their existing Ultima VIII integration has advanced so far that Ultima VIII can now be played through to completion!

All three games can be tested in their daily builds. Read more on the official site. However keep in mind you need the original games which can be picked up easily on GOG:

Tags: Game Engine, Open Source, Retro, RPG, Update | Apps: ScummVM
Patola 25 May 2020 at 9:55 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
ScummVM is an incredible engine. I am not usually enthusiastic for old games, but in this case, I have to say, Ultima VIII was an amazing RPG.
noderunner 25 May 2020 at 10:03 am UTC
View PC info
I was a bit too young to play all of the Ultima series, but I really enjoyed Ultima Online. I'm excited to try these classics at some point in the near future.
Eike 25 May 2020 at 11:13 am UTC
View PC info
Anybody knows why not V and VII? They only like even numbers?
Feist 25 May 2020 at 12:20 pm UTC
View PC info
EikeAnybody knows why not V and VII? They only like even numbers?

Not sure about "V" but in the case of "VII" there is already Exult that runs that game pretty well and improves on the original in many ways.

http://exult.sourceforge.net
Mnoleg 25 May 2020 at 2:59 pm UTC
More info here:
https://github.com/scummvm/scummvm/pull/2025#issuecomment-579374944
kaiman 25 May 2020 at 7:13 pm UTC
View PC info
PatolaScummVM is an incredible engine. I am not usually enthusiastic for old games, but in this case, I have to say, Ultima VIII was an amazing RPG.
I liked how they made the environment more interactive with all the climbing and jumping (at least after they got the controls sorted out), and the way you had to prepare spells from reagents wasn't too bad either. But compared to Ultima VII, it was a big disappointment. Outside of Tenebrae the world felt small and empty, and there wasn't much in the way of story or side quests. In fact, it was so short that I had to play it twice. And it didn't really get any better the second time round ...

So no, not going to revisit this one.
Avehicle7887 25 May 2020 at 7:16 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
I first played Ultima 8 on my 486 PC which came on a CD with multiple EA games at the time, didn't know much what I was doing as I was still a kid, maybe this will be a good time to revisit it
