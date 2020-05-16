Terraria is finally done 9 years later with Journey's End

Terraria, the side-scrolling sandbox exploration and crafting game from Re-Logic is finally done, with the Journey's End update that's out now.

With it out now, Terraria has officially smashed every player record it's ever set. Right now (at time of writing), there's 452,536 players online which is absolutely insane.

If you want to see everything that's changed, it's over here on the official forum. It's ridiculously big. There's new…well—everything? New items, enemies, entirely new game modes and so much more. Along with this massive update, the Linux version will be getting an additional patch once things calm down to focus on any optimization issues.

You can buy Terraria from Humble Store, GOG and Steam.

For players on Steam, there's also now the tModLoader included as a free mod DLC. Once it's caught up with the brand new release, it should be getting Steam Workshop support too.

