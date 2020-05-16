We're live now on Twitch!
Join us on our own very special Reddit: /r/Linuxers

Terraria is finally done 9 years later with Journey's End

By - | Views: 8,804

Terraria, the side-scrolling sandbox exploration and crafting game from Re-Logic is finally done, with the Journey's End update that's out now.

With it out now, Terraria has officially smashed every player record it's ever set. Right now (at time of writing), there's 452,536 players online which is absolutely insane.

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

If you want to see everything that's changed, it's over here on the official forum. It's ridiculously big. There's new…well—everything? New items, enemies, entirely new game modes and so much more. Along with this massive update, the Linux version will be getting an additional patch once things calm down to focus on any optimization issues.

You can buy Terraria from Humble Store, GOG and Steam.

For players on Steam, there's also now the tModLoader included as a free mod DLC. Once it's caught up with the brand new release, it should be getting Steam Workshop support too.

At some point over the next week, our livestreamer should be taking a look too. Be sure to follow us on Twitch to get notified of when.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Exploration, GOG, Indie Game, Open World, Sandbox, Steam, Update | Apps: Terraria
22 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
5 comments

The_Aquabat 16 May 2020 at 11:14 pm UTC
View PC info
job well done, even if it took 9 years.

as someone said once

QuoteWhat is once well done is done forever.
Kimyrielle 17 May 2020 at 3:45 am UTC
View PC info
Good things take time!

This one took time...and it was good.
Dedale 17 May 2020 at 1:34 pm UTC
View PC info
It is not like it felt like an incomplete game before that. I used to enjoy it before, i guess i will enjoy it even more now.
razing32 17 May 2020 at 4:09 pm UTC
View PC info
They did show love to this game from the start.
Mountain Man 17 May 2020 at 6:45 pm UTC
View PC info
I suppose I can consider buying it now.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Some popular articles from the last month:
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Simvival: „Dead In Vinland“
See all, there's 4!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc