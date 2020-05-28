We're live now on Twitch!
Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Warden & The Paunch DLC out now on Linux

By - | Views: 6,744

Feral Interactive announced today that the work has been completed on porting over the Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Warden & The Paunch DLC. A short delay as we've come to expect, with it being available on Windows since May 21. Not long to wait though and Feral always communicate how it will be "shortly after" when these things get announced.

YouTube Thumbnail
Some of what it offers includes:

  • Two new Legendary Lords, pitted against one another in a fierce rivalry from which only one will emerge.
    • Eltharion the Grim commands Tor Yvresse for the High Elves.
    • Grom the Paunch leads the Broken Axe Tribe for the Greenskins.
  • As Eltharion, swoop into battle on his mighty Griffon, command High Elven Archmages and Lion Chariots drawn by ferocious War Lions.
  • As Grom, ride across the world and into battle atop the Chariot of Grom, and cook up special feasts for the boyz in Grom’s Cauldron. 
  • Recruit elite Regiments of Renown for either faction to cut down your enemies where they stand.

Additionally, the DLC release for Linux also brings along "The Total WAAAGH! Update". It completely changes the original WAAGH! mechanics where a Greenkins army would hit peak Fightiness and spawn a second, AI-controlled companion army. Instead, the WAAAGH! is now this big faction-wide event which you can plan around and have control over. Even if you don't buy the DLC with this update both Eltharion the Grim and Grom da Paunch with their factions will appear in campaigns as the AI.

You can get a quick overview of the free Total WAAAGH! Update below:

YouTube Thumbnail
The Warden & The Paunch DLC is available now from the Feral Store, Humble Store and Steam for $8.99 / £6.99 / €8.99. 

Tags: DLC, Feral Interactive, New Release, Strategy | Apps: Total War: WARHAMMER II
6 comments

TheSHEEEP 29 May 2020 at 5:27 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Good timing, just bought a few DLCs I didn't have yet on sale.
DMG 29 May 2020 at 9:36 pm UTC
Yeah, game completely broken for me since some last patches. Thanks Feral, thanks. With such support, there is no other option, then play games with proton...
rustybroomhandle 30 May 2020 at 8:53 am UTC
DMGYeah, game completely broken for me since some last patches. Thanks Feral, thanks. With such support, there is no other option, then play games with proton...

File a bug report? Much more useful than crying here.
DMG 30 May 2020 at 11:23 am UTC
rustybroomhandle
DMGYeah, game completely broken for me since some last patches. Thanks Feral, thanks. With such support, there is no other option, then play games with proton...

File a bug report? Much more useful than crying here.

I did trough their official e-mail. But support was pretty much useless. Just asked did I try to reinstall the game. When that did not help, said, that Linux Mint is not supported and I must install any of supported OS (maybe they mean windows?). Spent countless hours in game before, and all was fine. Now only option is play it with proton.
Liam Dawe 30 May 2020 at 11:30 am UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
DMG
rustybroomhandle
DMGYeah, game completely broken for me since some last patches. Thanks Feral, thanks. With such support, there is no other option, then play games with proton...

File a bug report? Much more useful than crying here.

I did trough their official e-mail. But support was pretty much useless. Just asked did I try to reinstall the game. When that did not help, said, that Linux Mint is not supported and I must install any of supported OS (maybe they mean windows?). Spent countless hours in game before, and all was fine. Now only option is play it with proton.
Another idea then, post in our tech support forum with your logs so others can have a look.
DMG 30 May 2020 at 2:06 pm UTC
Liam Dawe
DMG
rustybroomhandle
DMGYeah, game completely broken for me since some last patches. Thanks Feral, thanks. With such support, there is no other option, then play games with proton...

File a bug report? Much more useful than crying here.

I did trough their official e-mail. But support was pretty much useless. Just asked did I try to reinstall the game. When that did not help, said, that Linux Mint is not supported and I must install any of supported OS (maybe they mean windows?). Spent countless hours in game before, and all was fine. Now only option is play it with proton.
Another idea then, post in our tech support forum with your logs so others can have a look.

Right now I'm installed Steam Play version already, but thanks. Will try, if will have any issue in future.
