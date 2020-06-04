AMD Wattman-like open source app CoreCtrl adds NAVI support

CoreCtrl, a free and open source Linux app that's been compared to AMD's official Wattman has a brand new release out. The application, made by developer Juan Palacios, has an aim to make tinkering with your hardware performance setup easy.

It lets you setup application profiles to have your Linux PC automatically adjust hardware frequencies, voltage, fan speeds and more when something is launched (or globally). With the latest update released May 31 it adds in support for AMD NAVI, had a rework of advanced power management controls for newer hardware, there's a workaround for high cpu load on some hardware plus French and Catalan translations.

Want more info? See the original overview video from the developer:

You can find the source code up on GitLab, available under the GPL license.