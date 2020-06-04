AMD Wattman-like open source app CoreCtrl adds NAVI support

We're live now on Twitch!
CoreCtrl, a free and open source Linux app that's been compared to AMD's official Wattman has a brand new release out. The application, made by developer Juan Palacios, has an aim to make tinkering with your hardware performance setup easy.

It lets you setup application profiles to have your Linux PC automatically adjust hardware frequencies, voltage, fan speeds and more when something is launched (or globally). With the latest update released May 31 it adds in support for AMD NAVI, had a rework of advanced power management controls for newer hardware, there's a workaround for high cpu load on some hardware plus French and Catalan translations.

Want more info? See the original overview video from the developer:

You can find the source code up on GitLab, available under the GPL license.

kean about 24 hours ago
THIS is exactly what I was looking for
X6205 about 23 hours ago
I asume that for navi10 is minimal requirement linux kernel 5.6 or 5.7 for undervolting and underclocking? Because kernel 5.4 in Ubuntu 20.04 has quite unfinished and buggy driver support for navi10.


Last edited by X6205 on 4 June 2020 at 12:57 pm UTC
gradyvuckovic about 23 hours ago
This is exactly the kind of thing Linux needs to encourage more gamers to make the switch to Linux.

Next we just need a universal app for managing your devices, like headsets, keyboards, mice, for changing hotkey mappings, RGB lighting, DPI settings, etc.
scratchi about 23 hours ago
gradyvuckovicThis is exactly the kind of thing Linux needs to encourage more gamers to make the switch to Linux.

Next we just need a universal app for managing your devices, like headsets, keyboards, mice, for changing hotkey mappings, RGB lighting, DPI settings, etc.

Yes please.
Sonata about 23 hours ago
I wasn't aware of that program I'll give it a whirl, that's for sure!
drlamb about 22 hours ago
gradyvuckovicThis is exactly the kind of thing Linux needs to encourage more gamers to make the switch to Linux.

Next we just need a universal app for managing your devices, like headsets, keyboards, mice, for changing hotkey mappings, RGB lighting, DPI settings, etc.

I'd rather not have a "universal app" for doing all of that but I agree with you otherwise. I use Piper for my mouse settings/RGB lights and have been keeping an eye on OpenRGB should I feel the desire to turn my motherboard RGB lights on (but it also supports keyboards/mice/other devices!).

I know there are specific tools for Razer/Corsair mice but as far as I'm concerned I'd rather have the application support as many models as possible. Unless Razer/Corsair/others start contributing their firmware to the LVFS I'm unlikely to switch away from Logitech. It's awesome to see my mouse firmware get updated via a normal system update.


Last edited by drlamb on 4 June 2020 at 2:37 pm UTC
Para-Gliding about 21 hours ago
one ring to control them all
that's what I need on my tower and laptop.
Do you know what hardware are supported? A list somewhere? Did'nt find in gitlab site.
omer666 about 21 hours ago
drlamb
gradyvuckovicThis is exactly the kind of thing Linux needs to encourage more gamers to make the switch to Linux.

Next we just need a universal app for managing your devices, like headsets, keyboards, mice, for changing hotkey mappings, RGB lighting, DPI settings, etc.

I'd rather not have a "universal app" for doing all of that but I agree with you otherwise. I use Piper for my mouse settings/RGB lights and have been keeping an eye on OpenRGB should I feel the desire to turn my motherboard RGB lights on (but it also supports keyboards/mice/other devices!).

I know there are specific tools for Razer/Corsair mice but as far as I'm concerned I'd rather have the application support as many models as possible. Unless Razer/Corsair/others start contributing their firmware to the LVFS I'm unlikely to switch away from Logitech. It's awesome to see my mouse firmware get updated via a normal system update.
I thought it was only for wireless desktop mice though, not gaming peripherals, like my MX518 Legendary. Either way, never had a problem with it. My former Rival 300 had to be updated because it froze 1h after boot.


Last edited by omer666 on 4 June 2020 at 2:57 pm UTC
drlamb about 21 hours ago
omer666I thought it was only for wireless desktop mice though, not gaming peripherals, like my MX518 Legendary. Either way, never had a problem with it. My former Rival 300 had to be updated because it froze 1h after boot.

Correct, there are only limited devices supported right now, but any effort is better than this:

link

link

link
omer666 about 18 hours ago
drlamb
omer666I thought it was only for wireless desktop mice though, not gaming peripherals, like my MX518 Legendary. Either way, never had a problem with it. My former Rival 300 had to be updated because it froze 1h after boot.

Correct, there are only limited devices supported right now, but any effort is better than this:

link

link

link
I agree ^^
