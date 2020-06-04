AMD Wattman-like open source app CoreCtrl adds NAVI support

CoreCtrl, a free and open source Linux app that's been compared to AMD's official Wattman has a brand new release out. The application, made by developer Juan Palacios, has an aim to make tinkering with your hardware performance setup easy.
It lets you setup application profiles to have your Linux PC automatically adjust hardware frequencies, voltage, fan speeds and more when something is launched (or globally). With the latest update released May 31 it adds in support for AMD NAVI, had a rework of advanced power management controls for newer hardware, there's a workaround for high cpu load on some hardware plus French and Catalan translations.
Want more info? See the original overview video from the developer:
Direct Link
You can find the source code up on GitLab, available under the GPL license.
Next we just need a universal app for managing your devices, like headsets, keyboards, mice, for changing hotkey mappings, RGB lighting, DPI settings, etc.
gradyvuckovicThis is exactly the kind of thing Linux needs to encourage more gamers to make the switch to Linux.
Yes please.
I'd rather not have a "universal app" for doing all of that but I agree with you otherwise. I use Piper for my mouse settings/RGB lights and have been keeping an eye on OpenRGB should I feel the desire to turn my motherboard RGB lights on (but it also supports keyboards/mice/other devices!).
I know there are specific tools for Razer/Corsair mice but as far as I'm concerned I'd rather have the application support as many models as possible. Unless Razer/Corsair/others start contributing their firmware to the LVFS I'm unlikely to switch away from Logitech. It's awesome to see my mouse firmware get updated via a normal system update.
that's what I need on my tower and laptop.
Do you know what hardware are supported? A list somewhere? Did'nt find in gitlab site.
I'd rather not have a "universal app" for doing all of that but I agree with you otherwise. I use Piper for my mouse settings/RGB lights and have been keeping an eye on OpenRGB should I feel the desire to turn my motherboard RGB lights on (but it also supports keyboards/mice/other devices!).
I know there are specific tools for Razer/Corsair mice but as far as I'm concerned I'd rather have the application support as many models as possible. Unless Razer/Corsair/others start contributing their firmware to the LVFS I'm unlikely to switch away from Logitech. It's awesome to see my mouse firmware get updated via a normal system update.
omer666I thought it was only for wireless desktop mice though, not gaming peripherals, like my MX518 Legendary. Either way, never had a problem with it. My former Rival 300 had to be updated because it froze 1h after boot.
Correct, there are only limited devices supported right now, but any effort is better than this:
