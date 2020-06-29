Cadmus is a new Linux UI for managing microphone noise suppression

Are your voice chat friends getting bothered by your fancy new loud mechanical keyboard? Or perhaps you're doing an audio recording and need everything in the background to shutup - enter Cadmus.

I'm sure many of you have been there, getting distracted while playing an online game because one of your crew sounds like an elephant jumping on a keyboard while they furiously press WASD or angrily type in the chat. Noise suppression helps with anything remotely like that.

On Windows there's a lot of solutions, on Linux there's not so much that's actually user friendly. Cadmus aims to hopefully help a little there, giving Linux users a very simply notification icon UI to enable noise supression - using the PulseAudio Noise Supression Plugin from werman.

How well does it work? Listen for yourself:

That was a hammer hitting my desk, directly under the microphone and to have it reduced so dramatically is great.

It automates setting everything up for you, at the click of a button. Very useful if you're in an environment that's not quiet and clearly works quite well. Not perfect, sure, you can probably find ways to tweak it further and this is an early release of the Cadmus app to put it all together so there could be more improvements to be made. I'm impressed though.

Find Cadmus on GitHub.