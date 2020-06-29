Cadmus is a new Linux UI for managing microphone noise suppression

Are your voice chat friends getting bothered by your fancy new loud mechanical keyboard? Or perhaps you're doing an audio recording and need everything in the background to shutup - enter Cadmus.
I'm sure many of you have been there, getting distracted while playing an online game because one of your crew sounds like an elephant jumping on a keyboard while they furiously press WASD or angrily type in the chat. Noise suppression helps with anything remotely like that.
On Windows there's a lot of solutions, on Linux there's not so much that's actually user friendly. Cadmus aims to hopefully help a little there, giving Linux users a very simply notification icon UI to enable noise supression - using the PulseAudio Noise Supression Plugin from werman.
How well does it work? Listen for yourself:
That was a hammer hitting my desk, directly under the microphone and to have it reduced so dramatically is great.
It automates setting everything up for you, at the click of a button. Very useful if you're in an environment that's not quiet and clearly works quite well. Not perfect, sure, you can probably find ways to tweak it further and this is an early release of the Cadmus app to put it all together so there could be more improvements to be made. I'm impressed though.
Find Cadmus on GitHub.
Last edited by Patola on 29 June 2020 at 4:15 pm UTC
PatolaI hope you desk is still usable after the spanking...A few dents after the test but it's old, wobbly and probably should be replaced anyway.
....hammer time.
But this is exactly what has been done x)
Thanks Liam! We're lost without your precious tipz!
mirvI think someone has to say it, and it may as well be me.But the question is, did he get it from hammer space?
....hammer time.
See more from me