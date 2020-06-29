We're live now on Twitch!
Cadmus is a new Linux UI for managing microphone noise suppression

Are your voice chat friends getting bothered by your fancy new loud mechanical keyboard? Or perhaps you're doing an audio recording and need everything in the background to shutup - enter Cadmus.

I'm sure many of you have been there, getting distracted while playing an online game because one of your crew sounds like an elephant jumping on a keyboard while they furiously press WASD or angrily type in the chat. Noise suppression helps with anything remotely like that.

On Windows there's a lot of solutions, on Linux there's not so much that's actually user friendly. Cadmus aims to hopefully help a little there, giving Linux users a very simply notification icon UI to enable noise supression - using the PulseAudio Noise Supression Plugin from werman.

How well does it work? Listen for yourself:

That was a hammer hitting my desk, directly under the microphone and to have it reduced so dramatically is great.

It automates setting everything up for you, at the click of a button. Very useful if you're in an environment that's not quiet and clearly works quite well. Not perfect, sure, you can probably find ways to tweak it further and this is an early release of the Cadmus app to put it all together so there could be more improvements to be made. I'm impressed though.

Find Cadmus on GitHub.

 

Tags: Apps, New Release, Open Source
9 comments

Patola about 7 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
I hope your desk is still usable after the spanking...


Last edited by Patola on 29 June 2020 at 4:15 pm UTC
Liam Dawe about 7 hours ago
View PC info
  • Admin
PatolaI hope you desk is still usable after the spanking...
A few dents after the test but it's old, wobbly and probably should be replaced anyway.
mirv about 7 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
I think someone has to say it, and it may as well be me.

....hammer time.
toor about 6 hours ago
View PC info
Oh great… I had a friend on Windows who told me about Nvidia RTX cards that run a neural network to suppress noise, and then I found a lib made by Mozilla to do the same thing and was planning to develop a pulseaudio plugin to use it.
But this is exactly what has been done x)
pcavalcanti about 3 hours ago
View PC info
Tried it but when I turn it on it just mutes everything.
McMarius11 about 2 hours ago
  • Supporter
thanks for the tip :)
Redneck about 2 hours ago
View PC info
Impressive. Will surely try it because my new KB is loud indeed 😅
Thanks Liam! We're lost without your precious tipz!
gustavoyaraujo 1 hour ago
That's awesome. And yes, everything should have an Appimage build, it just works.
Purple Library Guy 16 minutes ago
mirvI think someone has to say it, and it may as well be me.

....hammer time.
But the question is, did he get it from hammer space?
