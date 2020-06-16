We're live now on Twitch!
Desperados III confirmed to be coming to Linux this Summer

Today, Desperados III from Mimimi Games and THQ Nordic releases on PC for Windows but it's now confirmed to be heading to Linux and macOS too.

On Twitter, THQ Nordic mentioned how multiple big updates are already planned to launch across July and August and in the same tweet they also said, "Additionally, there will be an update this summer, adding Mac & Linux support."—awesome! Considering Mimimi Games did a great job on Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun I'm keen to see Desperados III on Linux.

Check out the release trailer below:

YouTube Thumbnail
Features:

  • Play five unique characters, each with a very particular set of skills
  • Experience true freedom of choice with countless different ways to overcome any obstacle
  • Defeat large groups of enemies with careful planning and execution
  • Witness the glory of classic Wild West scenarios like frontier towns, mysterious swamps, sprawling modern cities, and many more
  • Choose between non-lethal and deadly attacks, stealth and blazing guns
  • Adjust the game to your playstyle with various difficulty settings and special replay challenges
  • The Showdown mode allows you to pause the game anytime and react to ambushes or surprise attacks

You can follow Desperados III on Humble Store, GOG and Steam. Once a release date has been announced for Linux support, we will let you know.

22 comments
flesk a day ago
Fantastic news! I started playing Shadow Tactics last week, I'm loving it, and would love more of the same in a wild west setting.
Patola a day ago
For me that's a guaranteed purchase. Nice to know we're still supported.
riusma a day ago
Nice!
Shmerl a day ago
Very nice! I was waiting for this one.
Shmerl a day ago
Don't forget that original Desperados has a native Linux version too: https://www.gog.com/game/desperados_wanted_dead_or_alive
Erzfeind a day ago
Great news. Game of the year for me.
dude a day ago
Great! Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun was really a bombastic premiere for Mimimi Studios. Great fun.
This one is definitely must buy for me. Wishlisted.
Patola a day ago
The development of that game is worth remembering: https://www.makinggames.biz/game-design/the-making-of-shadow-tactics,2307873.html


flesk a day ago
Their PC debut was actually The Last Tinker, which is also available for Linux, and is sort of a 3D platformer with training wheels. I enjoyed that one a lot to, so I think they have a great track record so far.
Plintslîcho a day ago
Yes! Fantastic news indeed.
I'm glad they bring Desperados III to Linux as well.
Shadow Tactics already is a great game. But I'm a sucker for Westerns and think that I will enjoy Desperados III even more.
