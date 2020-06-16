Desperados III confirmed to be coming to Linux this Summer

Today, Desperados III from Mimimi Games and THQ Nordic releases on PC for Windows but it's now confirmed to be heading to Linux and macOS too.
On Twitter, THQ Nordic mentioned how multiple big updates are already planned to launch across July and August and in the same tweet they also said, "Additionally, there will be an update this summer, adding Mac & Linux support."—awesome! Considering Mimimi Games did a great job on Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun I'm keen to see Desperados III on Linux.
Check out the release trailer below:
Direct Link
Features:
- Play five unique characters, each with a very particular set of skills
- Experience true freedom of choice with countless different ways to overcome any obstacle
- Defeat large groups of enemies with careful planning and execution
- Witness the glory of classic Wild West scenarios like frontier towns, mysterious swamps, sprawling modern cities, and many more
- Choose between non-lethal and deadly attacks, stealth and blazing guns
- Adjust the game to your playstyle with various difficulty settings and special replay challenges
- The Showdown mode allows you to pause the game anytime and react to ambushes or surprise attacks
You can follow Desperados III on Humble Store, GOG and Steam. Once a release date has been announced for Linux support, we will let you know.
This one is definitely must buy for me. Wishlisted.
dudeGreat! Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun was really a bombastic premiere for Mimimi Studios. Great fun.The development of that game is worth remembering: https://www.makinggames.biz/game-design/the-making-of-shadow-tactics,2307873.html
Last edited by Patola on 16 June 2020 at 3:09 pm UTC
Their PC debut was actually The Last Tinker, which is also available for Linux, and is sort of a 3D platformer with training wheels. I enjoyed that one a lot to, so I think they have a great track record so far.
I'm glad they bring Desperados III to Linux as well.
Shadow Tactics already is a great game. But I'm a sucker for Westerns and think that I will enjoy Desperados III even more.
