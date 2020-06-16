Desperados III confirmed to be coming to Linux this Summer

Today, Desperados III from Mimimi Games and THQ Nordic releases on PC for Windows but it's now confirmed to be heading to Linux and macOS too.

On Twitter, THQ Nordic mentioned how multiple big updates are already planned to launch across July and August and in the same tweet they also said, "Additionally, there will be an update this summer, adding Mac & Linux support."—awesome! Considering Mimimi Games did a great job on Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun I'm keen to see Desperados III on Linux.

Check out the release trailer below:

Features:

Play five unique characters, each with a very particular set of skills

Experience true freedom of choice with countless different ways to overcome any obstacle

Defeat large groups of enemies with careful planning and execution

Witness the glory of classic Wild West scenarios like frontier towns, mysterious swamps, sprawling modern cities, and many more

Choose between non-lethal and deadly attacks, stealth and blazing guns

Adjust the game to your playstyle with various difficulty settings and special replay challenges

The Showdown mode allows you to pause the game anytime and react to ambushes or surprise attacks

You can follow Desperados III on Humble Store, GOG and Steam. Once a release date has been announced for Linux support, we will let you know.