We're live now on Twitch!
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!

Humble launch the Fight for Racial Justice Bundle with 100% going to charity

By - | Views: 5,892

Nowhere near as large as the recent bundle over on itch.io but still a good cause and it does have some bigger names, the 100% charity Fight for Racial Justice Bundle is live on Humble Bundle.

Running for one week, this special bundle has you pay £25.50 / $30 to get access to quite a lot of games and it does include Steam keys in addition to a few of them being DRM-free downloads too. Humble are running this to support organizations fighting for racial justice like NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project.

Here's just a few of the Linux games included:

  • >observer_
  • Armello
  • Baba Is You
  • Company of Heroes 2
  • FTL
  • Hyper Light Drifter
  • Kerbal Space Program
  • Surviving Mars
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 4
  • This War of Mine

See the full bundle here for all of it if you're interested in supporting it.

Additionally, Humble also recently launched the Black Game Developer Fund. This is an "annual program focused on supporting Black game developers, helping publish games with funding, production and marketing support via Humble’s publishing label, Humble Games". You can learn more about that here.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Charity, Game Bundle, Humble Store
11 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
13 comments
Page: 1/2»
  Go to:

vipor29 a day ago
View PC info
most of these games should run in linux no problem.its a pretty hefty bundle,i have most of these so im passing on it.
Ehvis a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
It's a pretty great bundle of games. With one slight problem. If you've been buying games for a while, you likely own most of it already.
Cyril a day ago
View PC info
A lot of theses games are available DRM-free, but not on this bundle...
We'll see if Humble beat the itch.io bundle with 8,174 millions $.

Anyway itch.io > Humble Bundle.
JSVRamirez a day ago
View PC info
EhvisIt's a pretty great bundle of games. With one slight problem. If you've been buying games for a while, you likely own most of it already.

This.

They really needed more games in there to justify the price as a bundle (and not just as a charity donation) as effectively, I'm paying £25 for Kerbal.
mylka a day ago
View PC info
EhvisIt's a pretty great bundle of games. With one slight problem. If you've been buying games for a while, you likely own most of it already.

on epic, because they were free... i dont use epic
on steam i only have bought >observer_ recently and CoH2 was for free several times
vv221 a day ago
View PC info
For some reason, I trusted the real good will of itch.io when they started their bundle. But it does not have the same effect at all when IGN tries to mimic it.

If IGN was really wanting to donate money to this cause, they have said money and do not need to ask us to give.
Arehandoro about 16 hours ago
View PC info
EhvisIt's a pretty great bundle of games. With one slight problem. If you've been buying games for a while, you likely own most of it already.

I think in this case the main point is to give to charity to combat racism, having the games is a bit less important. Also, there is the option to give the games away to those who might need them more than us :)
toojays about 15 hours ago
ArehandoroAlso, there is the option to give the games away to those who might need them more than us :)
I wouldn't say I need it, but if anyone has a surplus Bioshock key I'd be interested to trade for one or more items on my list at https://barter.vg/u/52bc/t/

I chipped in AU$15 for the Itch bundle, but another AU$51 for this bundle is more than I'm willing to give right now.
pskosinski about 13 hours ago
View PC info
toojaysI wouldn't say I need it, but if anyone has a surplus Bioshock key I'd be interested to trade (…)
How can I contact you? I can send you gift link for free, I got this bundle but I already have Bioshock. I have too many games to play anyway (or too little time), so I'm sending gift links of what I already have to friends.


Last edited by pskosinski on 17 June 2020 at 12:16 pm UTC
toojays about 12 hours ago
pskosinski
toojaysI wouldn't say I need it, but if anyone has a surplus Bioshock key I'd be interested to trade (…)
How can I contact you? I can send you gift link for free, I got this bundle but I already have Bioshock. I have too many games to play anyway (or too little time), so I'm sending gift links of what I already have to friends.
If you click my userid you can then send me a private message on this site. Thanks.

P.S. Just in case it is region locked: I am in Australia.


Last edited by toojays on 17 June 2020 at 12:43 pm UTC
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
Add your own livestream here.
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc