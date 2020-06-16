Humble launch the Fight for Racial Justice Bundle with 100% going to charity

Nowhere near as large as the recent bundle over on itch.io but still a good cause and it does have some bigger names, the 100% charity Fight for Racial Justice Bundle is live on Humble Bundle.
Running for one week, this special bundle has you pay £25.50 / $30 to get access to quite a lot of games and it does include Steam keys in addition to a few of them being DRM-free downloads too. Humble are running this to support organizations fighting for racial justice like NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project.
Here's just a few of the Linux games included:
- >observer_
- Armello
- Baba Is You
- Company of Heroes 2
- FTL
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Kerbal Space Program
- Surviving Mars
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- This War of Mine
See the full bundle here for all of it if you're interested in supporting it.
Additionally, Humble also recently launched the Black Game Developer Fund. This is an "annual program focused on supporting Black game developers, helping publish games with funding, production and marketing support via Humble’s publishing label, Humble Games". You can learn more about that here.
We'll see if Humble beat the itch.io bundle with 8,174 millions $.
Anyway itch.io > Humble Bundle.
EhvisIt's a pretty great bundle of games. With one slight problem. If you've been buying games for a while, you likely own most of it already.
This.
They really needed more games in there to justify the price as a bundle (and not just as a charity donation) as effectively, I'm paying £25 for Kerbal.
on epic, because they were free... i dont use epic
on steam i only have bought >observer_ recently and CoH2 was for free several times
If IGN was really wanting to donate money to this cause, they have said money and do not need to ask us to give.
I think in this case the main point is to give to charity to combat racism, having the games is a bit less important. Also, there is the option to give the games away to those who might need them more than us :)
ArehandoroAlso, there is the option to give the games away to those who might need them more than us :)I wouldn't say I need it, but if anyone has a surplus Bioshock key I'd be interested to trade for one or more items on my list at https://barter.vg/u/52bc/t/
I chipped in AU$15 for the Itch bundle, but another AU$51 for this bundle is more than I'm willing to give right now.
toojaysI wouldn't say I need it, but if anyone has a surplus Bioshock key I'd be interested to trade (…)How can I contact you? I can send you gift link for free, I got this bundle but I already have Bioshock. I have too many games to play anyway (or too little time), so I'm sending gift links of what I already have to friends.
Last edited by pskosinski on 17 June 2020 at 12:16 pm UTC
pskosinskiIf you click my userid you can then send me a private message on this site. Thanks.toojaysI wouldn't say I need it, but if anyone has a surplus Bioshock key I'd be interested to trade (…)How can I contact you? I can send you gift link for free, I got this bundle but I already have Bioshock. I have too many games to play anyway (or too little time), so I'm sending gift links of what I already have to friends.
P.S. Just in case it is region locked: I am in Australia.
Last edited by toojays on 17 June 2020 at 12:43 pm UTC
