Humble launch the Fight for Racial Justice Bundle with 100% going to charity

Nowhere near as large as the recent bundle over on itch.io but still a good cause and it does have some bigger names, the 100% charity Fight for Racial Justice Bundle is live on Humble Bundle.

Running for one week, this special bundle has you pay £25.50 / $30 to get access to quite a lot of games and it does include Steam keys in addition to a few of them being DRM-free downloads too. Humble are running this to support organizations fighting for racial justice like NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project.

Here's just a few of the Linux games included:

>observer_

Armello

Baba Is You

Company of Heroes 2

FTL

Hyper Light Drifter

Kerbal Space Program

Surviving Mars

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

This War of Mine

See the full bundle here for all of it if you're interested in supporting it.

Additionally, Humble also recently launched the Black Game Developer Fund. This is an "annual program focused on supporting Black game developers, helping publish games with funding, production and marketing support via Humble’s publishing label, Humble Games". You can learn more about that here.