Morrowind lives on with a major new OpenMW release out

Views: 4,510

Morrowind is a much loved RPG classic and thanks to open source it continues living on modern platforms with OpenMW. The team behind OpenMW just release version 0.46 and it's one of the biggest updates ever.

We've been waiting on this one for what feels like forever, especially as it finally brings in real-time shadows making it look a whole lot better. There's plenty of other changes both big and small and it continues be a very impressive game engine recreation. Modding even got improvements to the point that some previously unplayable mods should now work.

Check out the release video:

Major new features:

  • Improved navigation mesh-based AI pathfinding system
  • Native weapon and shield sheathing support
  • Support for NiPalette, NiRollController, NiTriStrips and NiSwitchNode NIF records
  • Native seamless container open/close animations support
  • Real-time shadows
  • Support for loading the compressed BSA format from Oblivion, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and 2011 Skyrim games
  • Native graphic herbalism support
  • Support for custom attachment bones for different weapon types and custom bones in general
  • Support for unique animations for different weapon types
  • Environment-mapped bump-mapping support

Masses of improvements elsewhere too. Gamepad input should feel better and it by default matches the Xbox version of Morrowind, sensible default config values to get going quicker, multiple projectiles can be enchanted at once, you can invert the X axis if needed now, tons of UI improvements, enchanted arrows correctly glow now, distant terrain settings and much more.

As you do need the Morrowind data files to play it, you do need a copy. You can pick up a copy of Morrowind easily from GOG.com.

For OpenMW itself you can grab it from the official site.

Tags: Game Engine, Open Source, RPG, Update | Apps: OpenMW
skinnyraf about 13 hours ago
The best TES game for me. I might revisit it just because of the new OpenMW version.
mcphail about 13 hours ago
Brilliant! I've been checking their site on a weekly basis waiting for this release. It is a spectacular piece of work.
Patola about 13 hours ago
To me that seems a perfect game engine for people to try and implement VR, so that it could become a reference for future open-source games.
crt0mega about 12 hours ago
Liam DaweSupport for loading the compressed BSA format from Oblivion, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and 2011 Skyrim games



Shmerl about 11 hours ago
So shadows are finally out! Was it the last missing feature? I guess it's time to test it now.
ssj17vegeta about 9 hours ago
Another release for the best RPG of all times ? Sweet !
Nezchan about 9 hours ago
So I'm curious, as someone who's not really familiar with the OpenMW project. Is the goal here to make an engine that recreates the original Morrowind, or one that's actually an improvement on it in a kind of "Morrowind, but better" sense?
Shmerl about 9 hours ago
NezchanSo I'm curious, as someone who's not really familiar with the OpenMW project. Is the goal here to make an engine that recreates the original Morrowind, or one that's actually an improvement on it in a kind of "Morrowind, but better" sense?

It's both from what I understand. They recreate it, but also try to improve things.
Dedale about 7 hours ago
Impressive ! And so are the screenshots of Tamriel Rebuilt. I first heard of that project before my accident 15 years ago !

Those people are patient

Beautiful, impressive and touching dedication. This is love in code form.
vv221 about 3 hours ago
NezchanSo I'm curious, as someone who's not really familiar with the OpenMW project. Is the goal here to make an engine that recreates the original Morrowind, or one that's actually an improvement on it in a kind of "Morrowind, but better" sense?

The plan here is to have a perfect recreation for OpenMW 1.0 (still requiring the original game assets), and then focus on improvements for post-1.0 releases.

The road to 1.0 actually being a looong one, some improvements did not wait and are already included. But nothing diverting massively from the original experience.

In addition to the engine recreation objective, there are at least two other major ones:
  • Providing demo assets, to give the ability to try OpenMW without Morrowind
  • Writing a brand new editor, with more features than the good ol’ TESCS

The long-term goal is to write a generic RPG engine, that could then be used to build new Open Source games. Morrowind compatibility is the way that has been chosen to get closer to this goal, but it is not the final goal in itself.
