We're live now on Twitch!
Join us on our own very special Reddit: /r/Linuxers

PICO-8 fantasy console arrives on itch.io, available in a bundle

By - | Views: 3,432

PICO-8, an extremely popular fantasy console from developer lexaloffle has been released on itch.io giving you another easy place to grab it.

What is PICO-8? What's a fantasy console? They're a fun way for making, sharing and playing small games and other computer programs. It's a set of limitations and an API for developers, along with a "console" that runs cross-platform across Linux, macOS and Windows to play games. It's really sweet, especially if you love retro games and tech. All the fun of consoles, retro and such without needing dedicated hardware.

To give you a real quick idea, here's a little video demo of the PICO-8 console running on Linux:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Some features:

  • Explore 1000s of games and projects with a built-in cart explorer.
  • Make your own carts with code, gfx, map, sfx and music editors.
  • Save carts in a cute shareable .p8.png format that looks like a cart!
  • Export stand-alone carts (HTML, Windows, Mac, Linux, Raspi)

There are some genuinely good games to be found using the built-in online cart explorer too. A lot of developers continue to tinker and tweak their games to improve them and I've already found a lot I want to actually go back and play more of. As someone who grew up with the Amiga, SEGA Mega Drive and a few before that, I find retro stuff like this amazing how it brings in modern convenience yet still keeps it feeling authentic. You could even use it to build an actual retro console with the power of Linux too, since it supports even the Raspberry Pi.

You can now find PICO-8 on itch.io for $15 but it's also in the huge itch.io charity bundle that ends in just less than a week.

It's wonderful to see more developers put their stuff on itch, it's a great store.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Itch.io, New Release, Retro
8 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
3 comments

nullzero a day ago
View PC info
Wow... one more that by itself is a complete steal on that gargantuan bundle their doing.

I can't recommend it enough. Someone even created a bootable raspberry image that turns into a pico8 arcade machine.
robvv a day ago
View PC info
I saw the word Driller on the thumbnail preview and was immediately thinking of the 80s '3D' Spectrum game. Sadly, I don't think it is :-)
brokkr a day ago
nullzeroWow... one more that by itself is a complete steal on that gargantuan bundle their doing.

This. I pitched in thinking of it more as a donation than a purchase. Given the amount of games I've found that I will definitely play, not even including the number that just look like one-fun-hour-throwaways or interesting curios, I'm embarrased at what I paid.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
Add your own livestream here.
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc