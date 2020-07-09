We're live now on Twitch!
Wilderness survival game 'Vintage Story' adding seasons, improved graphics

By - | Views: 4,236

Vintage Story, an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes has a new test release up that makes it an even deeper game.

Minecraft in style, sure, someone will mention that I've no doubt due to the blocky style. Anything actually like Minecraft? No, quite far from it. The gameplay mechanics have a lot more depth to them and it's quite a lot more interesting but everything also takes a lot more time to learn and get through. Vintage Story's description of being 'uncompromising' certainly holds up at times.

Recently, the developer put up a fresh experimental release for what will eventually be v1.13. This is a huge update bringing in some big new game mechanics like seasons including snow building up and melting away, along with seasonal foliage and temperature dependent plant growth. A bunch of new graphical improvements are in like SSAO, specular sunlight reflections, new models for various tools and more.

Lots more new including new sound effects, a new first-person mode that allows you to see your own body, beds are now bouncy because why not, a setting to turn on sprint toggle instead of holding the button down, anvils can be rotated, new world customization options and the list goes on.

For newer players, they continue to update the in-game survival handbook. It has new category tabs, better search, new guides and a button for it can now easily be found in the escape menu.

Read more about the update here. You can buy it from Humble Store, itch.io and the official site. This might easily end up being one of my favourite survival games, every major update just keeps on expanding in it in fun ways. Trailer below if you've not seen it before:

Tags: Indie Game, Sandbox, Survival, Update | Apps: Vintage Story
5 comments

Tchey about 17 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
I’m saying it everytime it pops on GoL, but Vintage Story is still the best of its kind.
Drakker about 16 hours ago
View PC info
TcheyI’m saying it everytime it pops on GoL, but Vintage Story is still the best of its kind.

Oh yes! I'm still totally addicted to this game too. Been spending way too much time on the official public test server haha.
Valck about 15 hours ago
View PC info
Love the game, love the art style, and the overall direction it is going.

That said, always-calling-home, constant-online-DRM in single player is what killed it for me.
Not that single- or multi- would make much of a difference here though.


PS. @Liam: Bet you know already, but comment preview, as well as comment and article "likes" don't seem to work without JS enabled.


Last edited by Valck on 9 July 2020 at 4:30 pm UTC
twinsonian about 13 hours ago
ValckLove the game, love the art style, and the overall direction it is going.

That said, always-calling-home, constant-online-DRM in single player is what killed it for me.
Not that single- or multi- would make much of a difference here though.


PS. @Liam: Bet you know already, but comment preview, as well as comment and article "likes" don't seem to work without JS enabled.

This is exactly why I returned it 10 minutes after trying it.
Tyron about 11 hours ago
ValckThat said, always-calling-home, constant-online-DRM in single player is what killed it for me.

There is no constant-online-DRM. The game makes one single auth check on startup. You can also log in once after install, then block the connection to the auth server and the game will keep on functioning forever.


Last edited by Tyron on 9 July 2020 at 8:28 pm UTC
