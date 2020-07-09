Wilderness survival game 'Vintage Story' adding seasons, improved graphics

Vintage Story, an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes has a new test release up that makes it an even deeper game.

Minecraft in style, sure, someone will mention that I've no doubt due to the blocky style. Anything actually like Minecraft? No, quite far from it. The gameplay mechanics have a lot more depth to them and it's quite a lot more interesting but everything also takes a lot more time to learn and get through. Vintage Story's description of being 'uncompromising' certainly holds up at times.

Recently, the developer put up a fresh experimental release for what will eventually be v1.13. This is a huge update bringing in some big new game mechanics like seasons including snow building up and melting away, along with seasonal foliage and temperature dependent plant growth. A bunch of new graphical improvements are in like SSAO, specular sunlight reflections, new models for various tools and more.

Lots more new including new sound effects, a new first-person mode that allows you to see your own body, beds are now bouncy because why not, a setting to turn on sprint toggle instead of holding the button down, anvils can be rotated, new world customization options and the list goes on.

For newer players, they continue to update the in-game survival handbook. It has new category tabs, better search, new guides and a button for it can now easily be found in the escape menu.

Read more about the update here. You can buy it from Humble Store, itch.io and the official site. This might easily end up being one of my favourite survival games, every major update just keeps on expanding in it in fun ways. Trailer below if you've not seen it before: