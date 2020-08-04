We're live now on Twitch!
GOverlay makes Linux gaming overlay MangoHud even easier to use

MangoHud has become the go-to way to get a decent readout of game performance with an overlay on Linux, and now with the latest improvements the GOverlay interface has made it much easier to use.

Don't know what MangoHud is or never seen it before? It's an open source overlay for monitoring FPS, temperatures, CPU/GPU load and more. It looks something like this:

Usually if you wish to configure MangoHud you would need to edit configuration files or set environment variables. Neither of which are particularly user friendly and that's where GOverlay came in. A dedicated application to let you tick boxes and move sliders to configure MangoHud settings. GOverlay had one major drawback until now: it didn't load your saved settings. As of GOverlay 0.3.7 released on August 3 it does! The experience is now getting close to perfect.

Here's another fresh very quick basic demonstration of it in action, and showing that it will keep the settings and then just quickly showing it working in Serious Sam Fusion:

You can find GOverlay on GitHub, which needs MangoHud too.

Over the last year, there's definitely been an uptick in the amount of people focusing on building useful applications like this to fill a need. Nice to see more of a focus on the user experience. Making things easy like this is wonderful.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
2 comments

lejimster a day ago
I have been customizing mangohud manually although I should really give this a try. I love ability to have the hud hidden by default and I just use the R_Shift+F12 to toggle it on/off.
benjamimgois about 22 hours ago
Quoting: lejimsterI have been customizing mangohud manually although I should really give this a try. I love ability to have the hud hidden by default and I just use the R_Shift+F12 to toggle it on/off.

There's a checkbox "hide" in GOverlay to make the hud hidden by default.
