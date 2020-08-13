Love Ubuntu but want the latest KDE Plasma? KDE neon now sits atop Ubuntu 20.04

Merging together a solid Ubuntu 20.04 LTS foundation and the latest KDE Plasma packages, KDE neon has a fresh rebase out for you to try out.
So what exactly is it? Is it another Linux distribution? Well, sort of. Not quite. It's just the long-term supported versions of Ubuntu with the freshest releases of the KDE Plasma desktop environment (plus Qt and other KDE software) stuck on top of it. They said it's for people who want "the latest and greatest from the KDE community but the safety and stability of a Long Term Support release". So unlike Kubuntu, the official Ubuntu KDE distribution variant, you're not stuck to the main version of Plasma it launches with.
They announced recently that a fresh upgrade is available for existing users, plus a new ISO spin is up with KDE neon now being based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. It should look and feel the same but have much newer internals like the Kernel, Mesa drivers and much more.
If I wasn't so rooted in Manjaro KDE, I think KDE neon would be what I would go for if I needed to do a fresh install. The customization possible with KDE is just wonderful, as is the fresh and modern presentation it offers.
See more and download on the KDE neon website.
I'd like to get some Plasma updates now and then though.. so how is situation today? Any problems with Neon, that I dont run into on Kubuntu?
Not really, as someone who's used it since the beginning. If anything, the experience is better since KDE and Qt bugs get fixed much sooner. Some may take issue with it only using LTS bases, however for the most part it's quite fine. Maybe with newer hardware it could have issues owing to the LTS base, however HWE can significantly mitigate this.
On Kubuntu I use the backports PPA as a compromise. It isn't as recent as Plasma, but it gets some updates that the LTS doesn't get.
My observations may not be fair to the current version of Kubuntu, but here they are:
- Neon is lean. I don't have forced dependency monsters. The base install is light and I can choose what I want to add.
- Neon is fast. I am not sure how this compares any more, but it was noticeable when I first switched.
- Neon has been quite stable. This has been a surprise. There have been a couple issues that required some wrangling over the years, but not more than I was getting under Kubuntu.
- I have had zero issue with Steam games. As far as I can tell, there is nothing significantly different than mainline *buntu as far as the games are concerned.
- I still get to use the huge *buntu PPA system.
Cons:
- There are a few dependencies that Neon requires for fresh Plasma. However, they very occasionally conflict with something else I want to install. I remember some of the GIS (mapping) software wouldn't work a couple years ago, but I haven't tried lately.
- Proton works fine but I can't install 32bit Wine. Not sure if this is Neon's fault. I would really like 32bit Wine for my work, not play.
- Very minor, but I like to use Synaptic for my package manager and there are no useful descriptions in the Neon packaging system. Again, I am not sure if this is Neon's fault.
I have occasionally thought about going back to Kubuntu, but I really like how lean Neon is.
I like this "distro" because allows to have a stable system thanks to the Ubuntu LTS base but with the last features of KDE environment. The new plasma/KDE releases are usually published in a matter of days. In the rare cases where a release contains some bugged code, the problem is not system-breaking and will be fixed in few days (or hours? ).
The negative aspect of using KDE-neon is the need to wait a few month before upgrading to the next LTS release. I think this is widely compensated by having the last features of the desktop environment, the part of the system more in contact with the user. I have a Nvidia GPU so I do not need a bleeding edge Mesa or kernel, I do not know how simple will be to install and maintain a system for gaming with an AMD GPU.
About stability: with this upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 I had a problem with the audio output not detected anymore (my motherboard is a Gigabyte Aorus Pro X570). After some research and tests I discovered that the "headphones" and "line out" are now swapped. Connecting the headphone jack to the "line out" socket fixed the problem . I doubt this is related to KDE-Neon, it is more probably related to changes in the kernel drivers or PulseAudio. To fix the problem I tried even to install the HWE Kernel but I thinks that for now for Ubuntu 20.04 the HWE kernel is the same as the standard kernel?. After reading lordgault I installed Xanmod kernel, the audio outputs are still swapped but at least now I have a kernel with support for fsync .
QuoteIf I wasn't so rooted in Manjaro KDE, I think KDE neon would be what I would go for if I needed to do a fresh install.
rolling release > all
also AUR
and they have FSYNC in kernel 5.7, which you can easily install with the kernel manager.... you dont need a lot of ppas for mesa, kernel, ukuu, etc and mayor updates that may break something
I'm looking for distro that:
1. Is fully compatible with Ubuntu in terms of gaming (mainly Robocraft, i do not want to use flatpak)
2. Has fresh packages (KDE, kernel, Mesa, Wine, Lutris being major ones)
3. Does integrate well with KDE
4. I would like something as close as possible to rolling relase
If the compatibility with Ubuntu is required only for running Robocraft, I think the best solution is to ask someone using a rolling release (probably Arch or derivatives) if the game works on their system.
