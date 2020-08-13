Ubuntu needs feedback on some possible major WiFi changes

Are you an Ubuntu Linux user on either Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy - unreleased, in testing) or 20.04 LTS (Focal - the current release)? The Ubuntu Foundations Team needs feedback on some possible major WiFi changes.

They're looking at replacing the currently widely used wpa_supplicant for iwd (iNet Wireless Daemon) a more modern upcoming solution which was written by Intel. According to Lukas Märdian, a software engineer for the Ubuntu Foundations Team it would give these benefits:

Simplification of network management

Faster network discovery

Fast and reliable roaming

Using less system resources

Using features offered by the Linux kernel

Support for enterprise security methods like EAP

Support for kernel asymmetric key rings and trusted platform modules (TPM)

Support for multiple clients

In the most recent updates to iwd it's apparently reaching feature parity with wpa_supplicant but it needs more testing. Something as major as messing with WiFI can have a lot of unintended side-effects, so getting plenty of testing done on a possible switch over is a good idea. From watching your favourite streaming services, to downloading and playing games online which is obviously important to us here.

Want to help? Find out how to test it from this linked post.