We're live now on Twitch!
Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs go open source

By - | Views: 5,354

Frictional Games have announced that they've now open source the game engine behind Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs as open source under the GPL.

It's worth noting, that like a lot of open source releases this is only the code and not all the other media assets. A great way to do it, as the original developer earns their monies as people need to buy it to run it but it can be kept alive for generations to come, ported to new platforms and more. Frictional are no strangers to open source, as they also put up the HPL1 game engine that powered the Penumbra Series in the same way many years ago.

With the announcement, they mentioned they had been wanting to do this for some time but things kept coming up, so with The Dark Descent recently turning 10 (yes, 10 years!) it was time. They do this to help the modding community, and help others to learn from it too - they noted how it's "a testament that it is possible to do this sort of thing, even with a very limited team".

Some of the interesting features the HPL2 game engine supports are:

  • Shadow mapping with soft edges.
  • Realtime visibility culling system that also works for dynamic objects.
  • Automatic render batch system of static objects.
  • Deferred shading system.
  • A full editor with lots of interesting feature that such as picking algorithms and view fitting.
  • Very simple state machine AI that still gives rise to fairly interesting and intelligent agents.
  • Fairly advanced system for physics sounds.
  • Physics based interaction system.
  • Own sound system implemented using OpenAL
  • Lots of other basic rendering and gameplay tech all implemented in an a coherent engine structure

A lot of it is pretty old tech, however it's still great to see more open source game engines that have all of it together. I think this is how it should be done anyway. Once a developer is properly finished with a game and moved on, having it open like this has so many benefits.

Source code links:

Links to buy copies for the assets / to play them:

If you missed it their next game Amnesia: Rebirth releases on October 20.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Game Engine, New Release, Open Source | Apps: Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
39 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
18 comments
Page: 1/2»
  Go to:

jordicoma a day ago
View PC info
This is what I call a good company. Releasing the source code when they can.
Now we will have "amnesia" running on the microwave and everywhere like doom.
Nanobang a day ago
View PC info
All the proof I need that the Open Source movement has, at its core, people who are gregarious and community focused by nature, who want to share what they have with others for no other reason than they feel that it's the right thing to do.
Ehvis a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
It might be old, but a quick scan makes it look pretty compact and clean. So it should be easy to use for those without a degree in graphics programming. I also only see OpenGL stuff. Were these engines OpenGL only?
Flabb a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: EhvisIt might be old, but a quick scan makes it look pretty compact and clean. So it should be easy to use for those without a degree in graphics programming. I also only see OpenGL stuff. Were these engines OpenGL only?
Yes, HPL engine has always used OpenGL on all platforms.
Frictional Games have always aimed at cross-platform development from the ground up, so it makes sense to only use cross-platform APIs like OpenGL and OpenAL.
Samsai a day ago
View PC info
  • Editor
It doesn't matter much if the tech isn't really that cutting edge. I recall Amnesia looking pretty good, so you could still use this to make aesthetically pleasing things. The most important thing I can see, however, is that as long as someone is holding onto that source code and the data files can be gotten somewhere, Amnesia can be played far into the distant future regardless of how our computers, operating systems, graphics APIs and whatnot change.
raneon a day ago
View PC info
What a great move to keep this game alive :-) I'm sure somebody will extend this soon...
mos a day ago
View PC info
<departs to amnesia 2 order page>
DrMcCoy a day ago
View PC info
Oooh, this is very nice! :D
ertuqueque a day ago
View PC info
They also released the first Penumbra game as open source ( https://github.com/FrictionalGames )... I hope they do the same with the other two (Penumbra: Black Plague and Penumbra Requiem).
Comandante Ñoñardo a day ago
View PC info
I have one word for to describe Frictional Games: Honorable.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Patreon, Liberapay or PayPal Donation.

We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
Add your own or view all
Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc
Free Linux Games