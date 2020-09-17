Get an early look at NO PLAN B, an upcoming tactical strategy planning game

NO PLAN B from the developer of Gladiabots looks like it will be quite fun, blending ideas from the likes of Door Kickers and Frozen Synapse.

The idea is that using a specially made timeline system, you plan out every member of your squad on where they go and what they do. You do this across a full 3D mission map, and watch as it all unfolds. If it didn't go to plan, you can go back and try again. NO PLAN B will also be open to plenty of community-created content with a map generation system, a level editor along with tools to adjust every part of the mission down to every detail.

Across three new videos, the developer showed how the work in progress system will work. From planning, to execution and then a needed adjustment of the plan. Check them out below:

As a big fan of this style of tactical planning, it speaks to me directly. Being able to scroll through time so smoothly, to see every single interaction already looks fantastic. Scrolling back to see when a squad member went down, then doing a few little adjustments — looks like it's going to be a lot of fun to play around with.

You can wishlist NO PLAN B on Steam.