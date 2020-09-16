GNOME 3.38 'Orbis' is out now to showcase a modern Linux desktop

GNOME 3.38 "Orbis" just landed today, which brings in another 6 months of hacking away at all the tech behind the GNOME desktop for a fully modern Linux environment. The Orbis code-name is to recognise the team behind the GUADEC 2020 conference, which the GNOME team said "is only possible thanks to the hard work of many volunteers".

This latest release brings in some big stuff too, here's some highlights:

The application grid got new tools along with drag and drop support for setting it up how you want

A newly designed fingerprint UI and better login support for it, along with new parental controls

Special QR codes to give other devices access to your WiFI easily

A better Maps application with a night mode too

Improved screen recording with PipeWire

Better multi-monitor support

Updates to the Games app

Check out their seriously slick release video:

Full release notes can be found here.

As for when you will be able to get it, that depends on your distribution. For Ubuntu, which has GNOME as the default, it will be in the Ubuntu 20.10 release and the same for other distributions with regular release cycles. For distributions based on Arch Linux, it will no doubt arrive in updates shortly.

Coming up next to GNOME is a new versioning system, which is currently being discussed here. The next release will be GNOME 40, due in March 2021. It will go through a 40.alpha, 40.beta, 40.rc and then a 40.0 release. Each stable release after will be 40.x until the next major version with GNOME 41 which will then follow that same pattern.