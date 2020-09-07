We're live now on Twitch!
The Barony crowdfunding was a success, incoming big updates for everyone

By - | Views: 2,404

Barony is a wonderful, challenging co-op first-person roguelike RPG that recent had quite an interesting crowdfunding campaign. It was a success, which means this already released game is going to see some huge upgrades.

The main point of the campaign, is for a Nintendo Switch port. We're not interested in that here of course but the good news is plenty will come to the PC version. This includes: a UI design overhaul to improve the flow of it, add split-screen play, superior gamepad support, cross-play for Switch and Steam and more. All the improvements built for Switch we will get too.

On top of that, there's also going to be a new DLC because of the Kickstarter success thanks to 699 backers pledging $40,845. This new DLC will bring a brand new tileset, giving you an alternate path. It will feature new playable races which are friendly to humans as well as new monsters, spells and items within the new unique area.

To sum up, here's all that's coming to Barony:

  • New DLC adding alternate paths, new monsters, spells, items, plus new playable races and classes
  • UI design overhaul that improves flow and tech-rework to add split-screen play
  • New UI art direction featuring all new carefully crafted pixel art
  • Superior gamepad support to make Barony great to control on any platform
  • The port of Barony to consoles for the first time on the Nintendo Switch
  • Crossplay for the Switch, allowing online / cross-platform co-op on the console with Steam users
  • Coop Ghosts & in-world callouts, improving teamwork with easy communication
  • Dungeon Seeds! Pick your dungeon to re-play or compete!
  • The Compendium, an arcane source of knowledge and lore that fills as you play!
  • ~150 backer adventurer names added to the random names list
  • 55+ unique statues honoring great backer heroes, added to the game, each with its own message
  • 25+ backer-designed items & spells added to the game
  • 10+ backer-designed champion NPCs added to the dungeons as minibosses or allies

You can find Barony on Humble StoreSteam and GOG. Barony's code is open source too on GitHub but you still need a copy to play with it for the data. The Linux version on Steam has cross-store multiplayer with the Epic Store version too.

2 comments

riidom about 14 hours ago
View PC info
Ooh I should play that again when the update is out. Wanna see the silly messages on these statues haha
Gamewizard about 10 hours ago
View PC info
Yay another DLC I will inevitably end up buying for some reason even though I'm still working my way through the content of the other DLC. I for one am looking forward to the better controller support though as it's always felt a bit half baked.
