The itch.io app can now use a system installed Wine on Linux for Windows-only games

Without any announcement, the open source application for the indie store itch.io added support for Wine in their Linux builds so you get more choice.

It's an interesting one this. Steam for Linux has Steam Play, which lets you use different compatibility layers like Proton. The new feature in the itch client works a little differently though. It simply detects if you have the Wine compatibility layer installed system-wide, and if you do it now lets you download Windows builds to run with your own version of Wine.

Pictured: itch app example on Linux with a Windows-only item.

Using this feature would of course mean you do so in a completely unsupported way though but options are always good, letting users be the deciders on what they get to use.

This feature actually rolled out a while ago, at least at the beginning of July or June going by a comment on GitHub when I asked about download options. Which after a quick discussion, resulted in an improvement to actually show platform icons in the download pop-up to make it clearer on what you're downloading so they were quick to take on the feedback about it.

Something that concerned me as an itch fan, is that developer Amos Wenger who created the itch app and their command-line toolkit Butler actually left itch recently. So it wasn't clear what would be happening regarding future updates, given that itch is a tiny team. Thankfully, we spoke to itch store founder Leaf Corcoran, who confirmed their plan to "continue to maintain all the tools and app that Amos built".

You can download the itch app here.