Minecraft Java will move to Microsoft accounts in 2021, gets new social screen

Two bits of big Minecraft news for you today, one being a change in the account system and another to deal with social interactions on servers.
Firstly, Minecraft 1.16.4 pre-release 1 went out recently with a change to make playing Minecraft online a more pleasant experience. They're introducing the "social interactions screen", which will let you disable chatting with certain players, and have their messages hidden - helping to deal with players you don't get along with.
Here's an example of how it looks currently:
Mojang said that hidden players will reset each time you rejoin a server. So it seems it's not a proper block list, but a way to temporarily hide people from social interactions on each session.
The other big change is that in 2021, Minecraft Java Edition will be moving to the Microsoft account system as announced in a blog post. Any new players who create an account starting "this Fall" will instead be sent to a Microsoft account rather than Mojang, whereas every existing account will get a notification about moving over at some point which they're doing in batches and not all at once. After that, they're also giving out a special cape to players who transfer as a reward for being an original MC player.
What's the point of this? Well, it keeps all Microsoft owned games under one account and Microsoft security will be better with their account system compared with Mojang's original system. It's hard to argue against that.
Direct Link
Quoting: tmtvlIf there ever were a reason to switch to Minetest, this is it.
Why? What's the difference between having a Microsoft account, or a Mojang account, or a Steam account, or a Google account...
But I can agree that Minetest would be a better choice regardless.
Quoting: barottoWhy? What's the difference between having a Microsoft account, or a Mojang account, or a Steam account, or a Google account...
Valve and Mojang are trustworthy (or was, for Mojang), Microsoft and Google aren’t. When Microsoft bought Mojang, some people already hesitate, and there is the day these people feared… It was the same when Google made the fusion between YouTube and Google accounts, for the same reasons, and probably with the same result.
Last edited by Breizh on 22 October 2020 at 10:37 am UTC
I figured I'd get out ahead and create a Microsoft account for it. Turns out the email already had a MS account. Reset password, fine. The I'm told that the account had violated the service agreement. Please give us your phone number. You know what? No. I don't think I want to give you my phone number to play a game I bought.
An MS account is not a big deal but it is a deal because of the inevitable BS. If facebook linking VR headsets to facebook accounts is a deal, then so is this.
Quoting: tmtvlIf there ever were a reason to switch to Minetest, this is it.Minetest is a poorly made and ugly clone. Animations, textures and sounds are just ugly. It's not compareable with Minecraft in any way.
Quoting: BreizhWhen Microsoft buy Mojang, some people already hesitateMicrosft already bought Mojang in 2014.
Quoting: ShroobsterMicrosft already bought Mojang in 2014.
Yes, sorry for my poor english. I wanted to say bought and not buy (in 2014 some people was afraid by this purchase, and they were right). I edited my original message.
Last edited by Breizh on 22 October 2020 at 10:40 am UTC
See more from me