Collabora put up their patches for Linux Kernel work to help Windows games on Linux

By - | Views: 1,725

Collabora, one of the companies working under contract for Valve to help improve Windows game emulation on Linux with the likes of Wine have now sent in some patches to the Linux Kernel mailing list for discussion.

This is going to be another big step forward for compatibility, hopefully, to help with the likes of anti-tamper and DRM which often skip over the Windows API which causes issues for Linux and the Wine compatibility layer (and so Steam Play Proton too). You can get an overview of it in this previous article and also this article if you want some background on it all. To be clear: a Valve developer did mention it's not for anti-cheat.

With this new feature they're calling "Syscall User Dispatch (SUD)" it allows to "efficiently redirect system calls of only part of a binary back to userspace to be emulated by a compatibility layer". The patches are now close to being accepted but they wanted to get a bit more discussion going to ensure the majority are happy with it.

If accepted, it would still take some time before the likes of Wine and Proton would really make use of it, especially as it would also require users to have a much more up to date Linux Kernel too. 

You can see the discussion happening with the big overview here. The proposed patch set is here.

1 comment

scaine about 3 hours ago
View PC info
  • Contributing Editor
  • Supporter Plus
Well, I think you said before that this won't land until kernel 5.11. That seems likely since 5.10 is currently in Release Candidate 4 as of a couple of days ago (https://kernel.ubuntu.com/~kernel-ppa/mainline/ ). I'm not sure what the release schedule is for kernels - they seem to be every two months or so, although there was a 6 month gap between 5.6 and 5.7. But based on the 2 month schedule, we could be looking at 5.11 around February next year, maybe even a bit earlier?

I'm currently running the latest 5.9 from mainline using the low-latency option. It works really well, but I think I might give Liquorix a shot, since it will update automatically, AND includes the fsync patches. Liquorix (https://liquorix.net ) support PPA and AUR updates, which is pretty cool.

If you're on an Arch-based disto, apparently the Zen kernel is also worth a shot (https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php?title=Kernels&oldid=407966#Official_packages ).

Anyone know of any other reliable, solid options for kernel upgrades, particularly on an Ubuntu-based distro?
