Get building in RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 with a new release of OpenRCT2

Build up and maintain an amusement park in the classic RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 in the free and open source modern game engine OpenRCT2.

One of my favourites to follow along, because games are constantly lost to time and plenty deserve to be made to run fully and upgraded for modern platforms. Thankfully, plenty of people feel the same and projects like OpenRCT2 are a fantastic example of that bringing the classic RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 to Linux along with modern enhancements.

A new release 0.3.2 went up recently, here's the highlights:

  • Feature: Add Hybrid Coaster (Rocky Mountain Construction I-Box) track type.
  • Feature: .sea (RCT Classic) scenarios are now listed in the “New Scenario” dialog.
  • Feature: objective_options command for console.
  • Feature: Add Esperanto translation.
  • Feature: Add 'Objective options' to Cheats menu.
  • Change: Change lift sounds of Reverser Roller Coaster and Compact Inverted Coaster to better fitting ones.
  • Change: The lay-out of the Park Cheats tab has been improved.
  • Improved: Made add_news_item console command last argument, assoc, optional.
  • Improved: Improvements to the maze construction window user interface
  • Improved: Selecting the RCT2 files now uses localised dialogs.
  • Plus tons of bug fixes as usual

I'm not sure if this was mentioned before but they posted up results of their 2020 user survey, showing that over 22% are playing OpenRCT2 on Linux and over 80% said they no longer need the original game thanks to OpenRCT2. So it sounds like it's quite a success overall.

You can find OpenRCT2 here and to make it easy they have pre-built versions for Linux like an AppImage to run cross-distro, plus you also need to grab the required data files from RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 by buying a copy of the original on GOG or Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Building Sim, Game Engine, Open Source, Update | Apps: OpenRCT2
