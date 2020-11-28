Inspired by the likes of Cube World, open source RPG Veloren has the biggest update yet

Currently in development and not yet considered a full game but still very impressive anyway, Veloren is a free and open source multiplayer voxel RPG. Inspired by the likes of Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft it's a very exciting project to be following. Written in the popular Rust programming language it fully supports Linux, macOS and Windows.

This latest release is the biggest yet, with overhauls to various parts of the game as well as introducing plenty of new features to keep players busy.

Highlights of the 0.8 release include:

New level of detail feature, letting you see all the world's terrain at any view distance.

Block-based voxel lighting.

Point and directional lights now cast realistic shadows, using shadow mapping.

Added leaf and chimney particles.

Some more combat sound effects.

New creatures and habitats including: beehives and bees, fireflies, several new animals and bosses.

Animals now have customized attacks and AI

Travellers that explore the world

Lots of new sound effects.

Lots of UI improvements.

Combat improvements with: improved sneaking, roll dodging, a buff system and more.

New forest types with Birch and Willow.

And the list goes on…

You can check out about 15 minutes of gameplay from the latest release below, which shows off lots of new bits:

If you missed it, we interviewed one of the developers involved in creating Veloren back in June 2020 which is a great read worth a few minutes. Another excellent example of open source in action, with Veloren shaping up to be one of the most promising modern FOSS games available.

You can download for free from the website. The full source code is up on GitLab.