Inspired by the likes of Cube World, open source RPG Veloren has the biggest update yet

Currently in development and not yet considered a full game but still very impressive anyway, Veloren is a free and open source multiplayer voxel RPG. Inspired by the likes of Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft it's a very exciting project to be following. Written in the popular Rust programming language it fully supports Linux, macOS and Windows.
This latest release is the biggest yet, with overhauls to various parts of the game as well as introducing plenty of new features to keep players busy.
Highlights of the 0.8 release include:
- New level of detail feature, letting you see all the world's terrain at any view distance.
- Block-based voxel lighting.
- Point and directional lights now cast realistic shadows, using shadow mapping.
- Added leaf and chimney particles.
- Some more combat sound effects.
- New creatures and habitats including: beehives and bees, fireflies, several new animals and bosses.
- Animals now have customized attacks and AI
- Travellers that explore the world
- Lots of new sound effects.
- Lots of UI improvements.
- Combat improvements with: improved sneaking, roll dodging, a buff system and more.
- New forest types with Birch and Willow.
- And the list goes on…
You can check out about 15 minutes of gameplay from the latest release below, which shows off lots of new bits:
Direct Link
If you missed it, we interviewed one of the developers involved in creating Veloren back in June 2020 which is a great read worth a few minutes. Another excellent example of open source in action, with Veloren shaping up to be one of the most promising modern FOSS games available.
You can download for free from the website. The full source code is up on GitLab.
I think there were around 100 players fighting a giant dragon
As far as new player experiences go, it's terrible.
I joined, got killed almost instantly. I respawn in the exact same spot and the same player kills me again.
I then decided to run away and the damn player is chasing me for about 20 minutes when I just gave up.
So, yeah, probably not going to be playing the game again anytime soon if this isn't fixed. I don't even got a chance to learn how the game works. Are there levels? If so, then the first few levels there should be immunity so that one can learn how to play the game.
Lol, that normally never happens. Why did you decide to join in like the 2 hours of a release party chaos (which is maybe once a month at most), instead of trying the game during a normal time?
There are no levels, this is more like an open world game. There are some dungeons you can enter though.
Last edited by Julius on 28 November 2020 at 8:19 pm UTC
Quoting: JuliusThere are no levels, this is more like an open world game. There are some dungeons you can enter though.
I'm sure they meant player levels, and during play I thought about how it would be better if level 1-3 players can only be attacked by other players of level 1-3 or alike. When I don't forget about it, I'll suggest something along these lines.
But so far it hasn't been a problem, as there is basically no PvP happening at all in the game. This release party was really the exception with people just randomly messing around.
Last edited by const on 29 November 2020 at 1:40 am UTC
