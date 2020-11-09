OpenRazer 2.9.0 is out, adding plenty of new Razer device support on Linux

Enjoy your fancy Razer hardware on Linux? You should probably check out OpenRazer, which is a nice big collection of drivers for Linux. A project that's been going for a long time now, with no sign of it stopping and it just keeps on improving.
Another example of the open source community bridging the official support gap for users. Just recently OpenRazer 2.9.0 was released, adding in support for plenty of additional devices including these:
- Razer Atheris
- Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020)
- Razer Blade 15 Base (Early 2020)
- Razer Blade Stealth (Early 2020)
- Razer Cynosa Lite
- Razer Cynosa V2
- Razer DeathAdder 2000
- Razer Kraken Kitty Edition
- Razer Kraken Ultimate
- Razer Viper Mini
Pictured - the Polychromatic UI you can use with OpenRazer.
There's also several overall improvements that came with this latest release of OpenRazer including read support for idle_time and low_battery_threshold, it's now possible to configure the battery notification frequency, razercore & razermousemat drivers were combined into the razeraccessory driver, Razer Viper & Viper Ultimate devices have been cleaned up and support more effects now, screensaver monitor now supports Xfce and the fake driver support has been improved. Additionally a few bug fixes also made it in.
I've personally been using it for some time, along with the Polychromatic UI pictured above which works without any issues with my own DeathAdder Chroma.
really good to see this continue. Last week my BlackWidow v3 pro arrived (lovely kb allowing me to easily switch between win and linux). Its a bit to new for support but hopefully soon.
I have a soft-spot for Razer since for a very long time they were the only ones to do high-end ambidextrous mice and so far the only ones todo high-end left-handed ergonomic mice.
I also picked up their plushy :)
Quoting: Avehicle7887Back in my Windows days, my biggest gripe with razer was in their software which requires online access, which I never believed it should be a requirement for basic peripherals such as mouse and keyboard. Maybe in time thanks to these wonderful projects, I'll buy a razer product should the need arises.
I wouldn't. Things like requiring software (with Internet access, no less!) to be running all the time, and needing to be reverse-engineered to function on Linux, are not the things that mean they should get your money. Give these devs some money, sure, but Razer don't deserve it. Maybe if they start officially supporting Linux, and contribute to projects like OpenRazer, then it's worth signalling that you're happy with their approach by funding them.
Quoting: Stupendous ManNice, I recently replaced my old mouse with the Razer Viper Mini. I tried changing the LED to a fixed light in a Windows VM but the config doesn't get saved to the mouse, but is only active while the Razer software is running. Perhaps now I can get rid of the rainbow light show!
That's weird: according to their product page, it has support for 1 onboard memory profile. Do other settings (DPI, buttons) get reset too?
But it's a great mouse anyway. I don't need to change the settings too often and they are kept in the mouse's memory. I've configured it once on Windows in the beginning and never felt the need to do it again until earlier today.
If it would be able to send notifications when the battery is low, then yeah, that would be really useful :)
Quoting: HoriHmmm... waiting for support for the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse.
I have a Viper Ultimate and I'm in the same boat. The problem is that the driver supports the basic functionality of the mouse itself but not the charging base which is where, I think, all the info about battery level comes from. I looked at the code a few months back and it's clear they just hacked that part together with some cutting and pasting to make it not break but didn't actually implement any of the features which the driver claims to support. In other words, you could call the methods to get or set features but none of the code is actually implemented so..it just does nothing (but doesn't break the driver).
I'll try it again with this new update and maybe open a feature request if it still doesn't work. Knowing battery info and controlling the lights on the charger base would be very useful.
