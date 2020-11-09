OpenRazer 2.9.0 is out, adding plenty of new Razer device support on Linux

Enjoy your fancy Razer hardware on Linux? You should probably check out OpenRazer, which is a nice big collection of drivers for Linux. A project that's been going for a long time now, with no sign of it stopping and it just keeps on improving.

Another example of the open source community bridging the official support gap for users. Just recently OpenRazer 2.9.0 was released, adding in support for plenty of additional devices including these:

Razer Atheris

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020)

Razer Blade 15 Base (Early 2020)

Razer Blade Stealth (Early 2020)

Razer Cynosa Lite

Razer Cynosa V2

Razer DeathAdder 2000

Razer Kraken Kitty Edition

Razer Kraken Ultimate

Razer Viper Mini

Pictured - the Polychromatic UI you can use with OpenRazer.

There's also several overall improvements that came with this latest release of OpenRazer including read support for idle_time and low_battery_threshold, it's now possible to configure the battery notification frequency, razercore & razermousemat drivers were combined into the razeraccessory driver, Razer Viper & Viper Ultimate devices have been cleaned up and support more effects now, screensaver monitor now supports Xfce and the fake driver support has been improved. Additionally a few bug fixes also made it in.

I've personally been using it for some time, along with the Polychromatic UI pictured above which works without any issues with my own DeathAdder Chroma.

You can find out more about it on GitHub and their website.