Portal 2: Desolation standalone mod gets a first proper teaser, coming to Linux

Will the cake be a lie here too? Portal 2: Desolation is an upcoming very high-quality looking mod and they have revealed the first look.

"'Desolation' tells the story of a cybernetically-enhanced test subject named Diana Mendez. After sustaining injuries, Diana is fitted with Aperture’s BRACE cybernetic system, featuring a suite of robotic upgrades including an integrated Portal Device. When a relentless threat emerges, she must embark on a perilous journey that will see her uncover Aperture’s mysterious past… and maybe even face her own."

It's been in development for a few years now and it's finally getting closer to release! This is a full standalone story mod too, not just a few levels stitched together. An original story, characters and location for an ambitious sounding experience - exciting!

Check out their new footage below:

We've spoken with developer Joshua Ashton, who many readers will know from their work with Valve on projects like DXVK (the Direct3D to Vulkan translation layer) who mentioned to us that Portal 2: Desolation will in fact use DXVK Native. Ashton mentioned how it's a native build of the game with DXVK Native being used directly as opposed to Wine, with a bunch of "custom stuff hacked in as well too like BC7 texture support and compute shaders in D3D9". So we should see some good performance from it on Linux.

You can follow the game on Mod DB and Twitter.