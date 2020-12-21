Stardew Valley has a massive 1.5 update out with a new Beach farm, local co-op and more

Here's something to keep you busy over the holiday season! Stardew Valley, the awesome and relaxing farming life sim from ConcernedApe has the biggest update yet.

There's so much that's new it's going to take some time to find it all, and I don't want to spoil too much of what to expect from it. Safe to say though they've really been busy expanding what you can do. It now has local co-op support, a brand new Beach farm, new game options to customize things a bit more, there's a significant amount of "late-game" content added, new character events, tons of new items, fish tanks and you can even sit on chairs now.



Click above for big image of the Beach farm

Quick tip: the full-screen farm screenshot tool saves pictures on Linux into your "/.local/share/StardewValley/" folder.

Plenty more new apart from what's already mentioned like home renovations, the ducks actually swim now, new people to meet and so on. It is an absolute whopper of a patch to drop just before the holidays! Awesome. Think I will have to dive in and spend another bunch of hours exploring all the little new bits. Will you be doing the same?

If you want the full spoiler filled list of what's new it can be found here.

Pick up a copy on Humble Store, GOG or Steam.