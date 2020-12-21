We're live now on Twitch!
Stardew Valley has a massive 1.5 update out with a new Beach farm, local co-op and more

2020-12-21

Here's something to keep you busy over the holiday season! Stardew Valley, the awesome and relaxing farming life sim from ConcernedApe has the biggest update yet.

There's so much that's new it's going to take some time to find it all, and I don't want to spoil too much of what to expect from it. Safe to say though they've really been busy expanding what you can do. It now has local co-op support, a brand new Beach farm, new game options to customize things a bit more, there's a significant amount of "late-game" content added, new character events, tons of new items, fish tanks and you can even sit on chairs now.


Click above for big image of the Beach farm

Quick tip: the full-screen farm screenshot tool saves pictures on Linux into your "/.local/share/StardewValley/" folder.

Plenty more new apart from what's already mentioned like home renovations, the ducks actually swim now, new people to meet and so on. It is an absolute whopper of a patch to drop just before the holidays! Awesome. Think I will have to dive in and spend another bunch of hours exploring all the little new bits. Will you be doing the same?

If you want the full spoiler filled list of what's new it can be found here.

Pick up a copy on Humble StoreGOG or Steam

Tags: Casual, Farming, GOG, Humble Store, Indie Game, Steam, Update | Apps: Stardew Valley
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux.
Pendragon 3 days ago
View PC info
I need to get back to playing this at some point ..especially if I can get it downloaded from PSN onto my Vita
spjoe 2 days ago
View PC info
The GOG version is not updated yet Is there any info when ConcernedApe will update it?

Edit I only see version "Stardew Valley 1.4.5.433754439 556 MB" Or is this version 1.5?


Last edited by spjoe on 22 December 2020 at 9:26 am UTC
tuubi 2 days ago
View PC info
Quoting: spjoeThe GOG version is not updated yet Is there any info when ConcernedApe will update it?

Edit I only see version "Stardew Valley 1.4.5.433754439 556 MB" Or is this version 1.5?
No, it's still the previous version. I guess it might be GOG's famously slow QA process delaying the release.
theghost 2 days ago
View PC info
Wow, really cool that the game still receives so many free updates. I would easy support him with a dlc.
Doc Angelo 2 days ago
View PC info
Quoting: tuubiNo, it's still the previous version. I guess it might be GOG's famously slow QA process delaying the release.

Well, CDPR has to make sure that everything that gets released on their platform is free of bugs. That takes its time. Does anybody know when they will release Cyberpunk on GOG? ;)
kokoko3k 2 days ago
View PC info
Quoting: theghostWow, really cool that the game still receives so many free updates. I would easy support him with a dlc.
^^ This.
Stardew Valley is the perfect example of a project made with love and not just for the money.
Even if i don't play that much, i'd buy a dlc, whatever dlc.
tuubi 2 days ago
View PC info
Quoting: Doc Angelo
Quoting: tuubiNo, it's still the previous version. I guess it might be GOG's famously slow QA process delaying the release.

Well, CDPR has to make sure that everything that gets released on their platform is free of bugs. That takes its time. Does anybody know when they will release Cyberpunk on GOG? ;)

QA for you, not for me.
spjoe a day ago
View PC info
Update arrived on gog
einherjar a day ago
Is that game playable for 8 year old kids?
Doc Angelo 1 hour ago
View PC info
Quoting: einherjarIs that game playable for 8 year old kids?

It definitely is.
