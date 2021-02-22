We're live now on Twitch!
Join us on our own very special Reddit: /r/Linuxers

Linux lands on Mars with Perseverance and Ingenuity

By - | Views: 4,140

Here is your morning dose of miscellaneous Linux news. Not gaming but still very cool - Linux has officially landed on Mars with the Perseverance Rover. Before we've been able to hit that mythical year of the Linux desktop, heck before Wayland has even been able to replace X11 on Linux desktops, we have now managed to blast Linux to another planet far away.

If you're not even the slightest space nerd like me you might be a bit confused, NASA just recently landed the Perseverance Rover on the red planet. That's cool by itself but Perseverance came with a rather fancy little Helicopter named Ingenuity, which according to NASA is "the first aircraft humanity has sent to another planet to attempt powered, controlled flight".

Image Credit - Nasa

As it turns out, it's powered by your friendly neighbourhood penguin — Linux! In an interview with IEEE Spectrum, Timothy Canham who is a Embedded Flight Software Engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, mentioned:

This the first time we’ll be flying Linux on Mars. We’re actually running on a Linux operating system. The software framework that we’re using is one that we developed at JPL for cubesats and instruments, and we open-sourced it a few years ago. So, you can get the software framework that’s flying on the Mars helicopter, and use it on your own project. It’s kind of an open-source victory, because we’re flying an open-source operating system and an open-source flight software framework and flying commercial parts that you can buy off the shelf if you wanted to do this yourself someday.

So how long will it be before there's a new game about flying a little helicopter on Mars?

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Misc
31 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
23 comments
Page: 1/3»
  Go to:

natis1 about 15 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
QuoteIt’s kind of an open-source victory, because we’re flying an open-source operating system and an open-source flight software framework and flying commercial parts that you can buy off the shelf

This is weirdly inspiring in a way. I worked a bit on building robots in college and it’s nice to know the only thing stopping them from being as cool as the stuff nasa builds is my severe lack of intelligence and not some secret technology.
Eike about 15 hours ago
View PC info
There's no real question Linux already is dominating the world, from the smallest to the largest, from most people's pockets to even Mars.

Except one little village called desktop.
sudoer about 15 hours ago
Very cool indeed!
Arehandoro about 14 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Quoting: EikeThere's no real question Linux already is dominating the world, from the smallest to the largest, from most people's pockets to even Mars.

Except one little village called desktop.

Technically, not the world but our Solar Systtem :D

Honest question: Has there ever been any mention on what kind of OS any of the other probes* had? I assume it was some bespoke system? Or maybe a Unix system? Maybe Windows even? xD

* Not only probes but also the Rover for example.
jordicoma about 14 hours ago
View PC info
Have you seen the spects. Are ancient for a cpu in 2021.
Powerpc 750@200mhz
256MB/ram
256eeprom
2GB flash
https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/spacecraft/rover/brains/
Well... The last linux can run on a n64, I can understand that it can run on a slowed down gamecube.
mirv about 14 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
I would assume that it's a Linux kernel based OS. The wording used says Linux quite a lot, but that's just the kernel. The full OS won't be anything resembling the OS run on a desktop, server, etc. It's not like they just install Debian from a repo and send that to Mars.

Yocto maybe? Or maybe the bare minimum bolted onto the kernel (or parts of it) directly. It's not like there needs to be userspace for the thing, and it won't be running generic programs - everything is dedicated for that specific hardware, and for very specific tasks.

Some technical details missing, sadly, as I would've really like to know why they chose Linux (maybe the processor they needed isn't supported by VxWorks), how they've dealt with probable lack of radiation hardening on it, what kind of resource constraints they're run up against in general, etc. And in a moment I might try find their coding guidelines for C++.
mirv about 14 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Quoting: jordicomaHave you seen the spects. Are ancient for a cpu in 2021.
Powerpc 750@200mhz
256MB/ram
256eeprom
2GB flash
https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/spacecraft/rover/brains/
Well... The last linux can run on a n64, I can understand that it can run on a slowed down gamecube.

That's for Perseverance, I think Ingenuity uses something else. Specifically a Snapdragon 801, which has Krait CPU cores (i.e arm). Not sure about the rest of the specs.
jordicoma about 14 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: mirv
Quoting: jordicomaHave you seen the spects. Are ancient for a cpu in 2021.
Powerpc 750@200mhz
256MB/ram
256eeprom
2GB flash
https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/spacecraft/rover/brains/
Well... The last linux can run on a n64, I can understand that it can run on a slowed down gamecube.

That's for Perseverance, I think Ingenuity uses something else. Specifically a Snapdragon 801, which has Krait CPU cores (i.e arm). Not sure about the rest of the specs.
True. https://www.zdnet.com/article/to-infinity-and-beyond-linux-and-open-source-goes-to-mars/ But it seems even slower? (Sure it's an error).
"the helicopter's processor board is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 running at 500 Hz, not MegaHertz, Hertz."
The_Aquabat 3 years about 13 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: jordicomaHave you seen the spects. Are ancient for a cpu in 2021.
Powerpc 750@200mhz
256MB/ram
256eeprom
2GB flash
https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/spacecraft/rover/brains/
Well... The last linux can run on a n64, I can understand that it can run on a slowed down gamecube.
well how much is the temperature in Mars? I bet it's far different from the standard powerpc cpu u can grab from a shop shelf.
mirv about 13 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Quoting: jordicoma
Quoting: mirv
Quoting: jordicomaHave you seen the spects. Are ancient for a cpu in 2021.
Powerpc 750@200mhz
256MB/ram
256eeprom
2GB flash
https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/spacecraft/rover/brains/
Well... The last linux can run on a n64, I can understand that it can run on a slowed down gamecube.

That's for Perseverance, I think Ingenuity uses something else. Specifically a Snapdragon 801, which has Krait CPU cores (i.e arm). Not sure about the rest of the specs.
True. https://www.zdnet.com/article/to-infinity-and-beyond-linux-and-open-source-goes-to-mars/ But it seems even slower? (Sure it's an error).
"the helicopter's processor board is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 running at 500 Hz, not MegaHertz, Hertz."

Guidance loops run at 500Hz (according to the IEEE interview). Processor itself would have a much higher clock rate of course.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Patreon, Liberapay or PayPal Donation.

We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
See all, there's 6!
Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc
Free Linux Games