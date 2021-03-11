Linux hardware vendor System76 introduces the Thelio Mira desktop

Out for a brand new desktop from a true Linux vendor? System76 have a little something special announced today with their new Thelio Mira desktop powered by AMD Ryzen and NVIDIA.

Thelio Mira can be configured with up to 128GB RAM and up to two NVIDIA RTX Quadro 8000 GPUs (traditional RTX / GTX GPUs also available). On the CPU side you're looking at either an AMD 3rd gen Ryzen 5 3600 or a 4th gen chip up to AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and you can configure the storage up to 36TB in total. System76 mention that with all the power and how much you can expand it the size is only "slightly" larger than the base Thelio model.

"Thelio Mira rounds out the System76 desktop line with capacity for large, high performance GPUs and additional memory," says CEO Carl Richell. "Thelio Mira fits nicely between the base Thelio and HEDT Thelio Major models providing a new option for customers to design the perfect desktop for their needs.”

Just like their previous Thelio models it's handcrafted into their Denver facility where rigid aluminium is cut, powder coated, and moulded into a light, durable chassis that looks as slick as ever - it's also Open Hardware Certified. The Thelio casing just looks so classy, I really do hope that one day System76 will do just the cases because I would happily get one. Just look at this beauty:

Going into a little more detail about the crafting going into it, here's what System76 said about it:

As with all Thelio desktops, the Thelio Mira is meticulously engineered to maximize performance and prevent throttling. Large-blade fans blow cool air up into the system. Meanwhile, copper pipes in the heat sink use phase-change cooling to move heat away from the CPU. Hot air is then expelled out the exhaust port. This bottom-up cooling system keeps your desktop running smoothly under high loads. Chassis-specific thermal engineering yields quiet and effective cooling in perfect balance, and large 140mm fans move air more effectively at a lower RPM, producing quieter acoustics. Thelio Mira also provides easy access to the motherboard for upgrades and repairs thanks to the 360 degree access design. By unscrewing the lid and lifting the top, one has access to everything in the system with no obstructive wires or loose parts. Any wires ever needed are already provided inside the system. The screw bay on the top bar houses enough screws to install the maximum number of 2.5” storage SSDs, and hot swappable drives slide in and out of the aluminum drive cage with ease.

The Thelio Mira goes lives today with a base price of $1,499.