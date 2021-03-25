We're live now on Twitch!
Metro Exodus arrives for Linux on April 14

Originally released back in 2019, Metro Exodus from 4A Games and Deep Silver now has a launch date for their official Linux build which will land on April 14.

"Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Explore the Russian wilderness across vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter."

In a short and sweet update on Twitter today, the official Metro account sent this out:

Spartans, we have an update for you on the #Mac & #Linux versions of #MetroExodus We are working hard on bringing these to you, and we can finally let you know the train has left the station. Both versions are now on track to arrive on Wednesday April 14.

According to a follow-up tweet, the Linux port will support Ray Tracing too.

Features:

  • Embark on an incredible journey - board the Aurora, a heavily modified steam locomotive, and join a handful of survivors as they search for a new life in the East
  • Experience Sandbox Survival - a gripping story links together classic Metro gameplay with new huge, non-linear levels
  • A beautiful, hostile world - discover the post-apocalyptic Russian wilderness, brought to life with stunning day / night cycles and dynamic weather
  • Deadly combat and stealth - scavenge and craft in the field to customize your arsenal of hand-made weaponry, and engage human and mutant foes in thrilling tactical combat
  • Your choices determine your comrades’ fate - not all your companions will survive the journey; your decisions have consequence in a gripping storyline that offers massive re-playability
  • The ultimate in atmosphere and immersion - a flickering candle in the darkness; a ragged gasp as your gasmask frosts over; the howl of a mutant on the night wind - Metro will immerse and terrify you like no other game…
64 comments
Eike a day ago
View PC info
I didn't expect that to ever happen. While I didn't yet play any of them, I'm gonna buy it.
rustybroomhandle a day ago
Hmmm, with or without ray tracing support?
Naib a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
insta-buy!

been after a good fps for some time so I have been holding out waiting for this - even replayed HL2 :)
3zekiel a day ago
Quoting: rustybroomhandleHmmm, with or without ray tracing support?

Yes, that is the number one question. Does it come with ray tracing and DLSS ?
Otherwise, I almost gave up waiting, resisted buying it until now. Finally, here it comes !
Beamboom a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
SOLD!

I had the patience to wait - and now they shall be rewarded. :)
g000h a day ago
View PC info
Now we just need Croteam to up their game and put out Serious Sam 4 for Linux.
Dorrit a day ago
View PC info
Good news.
And, personally, I couldn't care less about ray tracing.
WorMzy a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Awesome, added to my wishlist so hopefully Steam tells me when Linux support is added and/or Liam does a follow up article when it finally drops. :D
Frawo a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: rustybroomhandleHmmm, with or without ray tracing support?
They have just confirmed ray tracing support in the twitter replies!
KohlyKohl a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
I will buy this as soon as I can find a 30 series card. So, I guess I'll be getting this in 2022.
