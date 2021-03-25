Metro Exodus arrives for Linux on April 14

Originally released back in 2019, Metro Exodus from 4A Games and Deep Silver now has a launch date for their official Linux build which will land on April 14.

"Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Explore the Russian wilderness across vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter."

In a short and sweet update on Twitter today, the official Metro account sent this out:

Spartans, we have an update for you on the #Mac & #Linux versions of #MetroExodus We are working hard on bringing these to you, and we can finally let you know the train has left the station. Both versions are now on track to arrive on Wednesday April 14.

According to a follow-up tweet, the Linux port will support Ray Tracing too.

Features:

Embark on an incredible journey - board the Aurora, a heavily modified steam locomotive, and join a handful of survivors as they search for a new life in the East

Experience Sandbox Survival - a gripping story links together classic Metro gameplay with new huge, non-linear levels

A beautiful, hostile world - discover the post-apocalyptic Russian wilderness, brought to life with stunning day / night cycles and dynamic weather

Deadly combat and stealth - scavenge and craft in the field to customize your arsenal of hand-made weaponry, and engage human and mutant foes in thrilling tactical combat

Your choices determine your comrades’ fate - not all your companions will survive the journey; your decisions have consequence in a gripping storyline that offers massive re-playability

The ultimate in atmosphere and immersion - a flickering candle in the darkness; a ragged gasp as your gasmask frosts over; the howl of a mutant on the night wind - Metro will immerse and terrify you like no other game…