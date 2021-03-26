New OBS Plugin Offers Game Capture Solution on Wayland (for Vulkan renderers)

One of the issues cropping up in the migration from Xorg to Wayland is the desire to capture part or all of your screen for recording and/or streaming to others - in many cases, applications designed for Xorg simply capture a black screen, with few workarounds.
However, for games and applications that can run with the Vulkan API, there's a new plugin from David Rosca (nowrep) for OBS Studio called obs-vkcapture (OBS Plugin Forum | GitHub) that aims to work around the issue and get your gameplay ingested directly, bypassing the built-in Xorg 'Window Capture'.
Bonus - it should even work under Xorg, provided you have a new build of OBS with EGL support and pass it the environment variable:
OBS_USE_EGL=1
Similarly, you'll need to run your game (or other Vulkan application), one at a time (e.g. in your Steam launch options), with:
OBS_VKCAPTURE=1
Now, this is a very new development (nowrep's initial commits here are barely 4 days old as of writing), but in my initial testing last night, I managed to play a 4 hour session of 7 Days to Die (using the experimental Vulkan backend), while streaming and recording it just fine. That said, I did compile and install it by hand myself, on a git master build of OBS, and it is of course still under active development, so the usual caveat holds here: Your Mileage May Vary.
Still, they're looking at potentially adding OpenGL support in the future, so this is definitely one to watch.
Quoting: BrissePersonally I have always been able to capture xwayland surfaces but for some reason the frame-rate in the captured footage is terrible.It's because games today mostly run through xwayland, so it's compatible with Xcomposite.
I agree with pipewire support (already works for audio) and I think they should also make it compatible to xdg-desktop-portal in the official application.
More options is better though and at least on compositors like Sway you cannot use the xdg-desktop-portal window capture yet, so if nothing else, this can help in that use case.
Quoting: SamsaiMore options is better though and at least on compositors like Sway you cannot use the xdg-desktop-portal window capture yet
I thought xdg-desktop-portal was already compatible with wlroots, is sway using another compositor?
Quoting: BielFPsOh, Sway supports the xdg-desktop-portal just fine with xdg-desktop-portal-wlr. But they don't have a window picker, so if you want to do window capture you need to find the window ID and it's a bit of a pain and thus I wouldn't consider it usable. Fullscreen capture works just fine though.Quoting: SamsaiMore options is better though and at least on compositors like Sway you cannot use the xdg-desktop-portal window capture yet
I thought xdg-desktop-portal was already compatible with wlroots, is sway using another compositor?
Last edited by Shmerl on 26 March 2021 at 3:23 pm UTC
Quoting: ShmerlIsn't Pipewire made for this? What's the status of that in OBS?
You can follow OBS Pipewire progress here
https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/pull/4287
Quoting: BrisseYou can follow OBS Pipewire progress here
I didn't get that part:
QuoteThe new capture is only loaded when running on EGL, since it depends on EGL to call gs_texture_create_from_dmabuf().
Isn't EGL OpenGL specific? I thought Vulkan is using WSI for example.
Quoting: ShmerlIsn't EGL OpenGL specific? I thought Vulkan is using WSI for example.According to Wikipedia:
- The Wayland display server protocol uses EGL.[8] It is implemented in a way that Wayland clients will draw directly to the framebuffer using EGL.
So I think that's why EGL comes into play, here.
