Terraria hits another milestone with 35 million sold, the number 1 user rated Steam game

Despite being nearly 10 years since the full release, Terraria appears to show absolutely no signs of slowing down with more milestones being hit and a tease of more content to come.

In a new announcement Re-Logic confirmed that Terraria has officially passed 35 million units sold with 17.2 million of those being on PC. Not only that, according to Steam Top 250 we can see that Terraria has officially become the number 1 game on Steam for user reviews which is an absolutely incredible feat as they've now beaten Portal 2 and The Witcher 3.

What's amazing is that this new milestone is less than a year since they hit 30 million sales, so the momentum around Terraria is not slowing down. More is to come including full Steam Workshop support and they're also looking into full cross-play across the different platforms. While the Journey's End update is out now Re-Logic say "the journey for Terraria is far from over!".

On Steam alone, Terraria regularly sees over 30,000 people playing at any one time. So not only does it continue to sell and review well, it's still one of the most played games on Steam.

You can buy Terraria from Humble Store, GOG and Steam. Oh, it is also now available on Stadia too if that's your thing.

Tags: GOG, Humble Store, Indie Game, Open World, Pixel Graphics, Sandbox, Steam, Survival | Apps: Terraria
Free Linux Games