Them's Fightin' Herds for Linux to release on March 25 with the 2.0 update

After some delays the crowdfunded indie fighting game with characters designed by acclaimed cartoon producer Lauren Faust, Them's Fightin' Herds, will release for Linux on March 25. This follows from our report in January about the port being mostly done.

This latest news comes from their latest announcement posted March 9, which confirms Linux support amongst other big new features coming to the game. Here's what to expect from TFH 2.0:

A sweep of rebalancing and bugfixes for all characters (along with some universal system changes).

New Pixel Lobby: Hallowed Grove (Oleander's lobby), and new hats!

New stage: Hidden Waterfall.

New replay system (check out our video preview here).

Credits roll added.

A first round of general menu remastering.

Native Linux support added (with Mac to follow in a future update).

Additionally the first DLC fighter will be coming at the same time, with Shanty entering the fray. At $4.99 this DLC will add in Shanty as an additional playable character, the Capricorn (Shanty's stage) featuring fully dynamic music for all characters and a Shanty Pixel Lobby avatar.

You can buy it from Humble Store and Steam.