Them's Fightin' Herds is now available on Linux with the 2.0 update out now

Ready, FIGHT! Them's Fightin' Herds from Mane6, Inc. and Humble Games has now been officially ported to Linux with the 2.0 patch release and the Shanty character DLC is out now too. Them’s Fightin’ Herds is an indie fighting game featuring a cast of adorable animals designed by acclaimed cartoon producer Lauren Faust. Beneath the cute and cuddly surface, a serious fighter awaits!

This 2.0 update is the biggest yet, so big in fact that their patch notes are ridiculously long. The highlight for us here is of course their new fancy Linux build! It works to perfection too, I've been playing it today and it's very smooth and looking fantastic.

2.0 release highlights include a huge reblancing of characters, a new Pixel Lobby with the Hallowed Grove, a new Hidden Waterfall stage, a Replay System and a general menu remastering. Check out the trailer below for the new stage and the replay feature:

Fantastic to see it finally arrive. We've been waiting a long time on it but they kept to their promise which was originally advertised on their crowdfunding campaign. Nice to have another to tick off on our big crowdfunded game list.

As of this update a brand new character DLC is also now available with Shanty that gives a new playable character, a new stage, a Pixel Lobby avatar and eventually Shanty's story mode when it's released (no ETA on that).

You can buy it from Humble Store and Steam.