Them's Fightin' Herds is now available on Linux with the 2.0 update out now

Ready, FIGHT! Them's Fightin' Herds from Mane6, Inc. and Humble Games has now been officially ported to Linux with the 2.0 patch release and the Shanty character DLC is out now too. Them’s Fightin’ Herds is an indie fighting game featuring a cast of adorable animals designed by acclaimed cartoon producer Lauren Faust. Beneath the cute and cuddly surface, a serious fighter awaits!

This 2.0 update is the biggest yet, so big in fact that their patch notes are ridiculously long. The highlight for us here is of course their new fancy Linux build! It works to perfection too, I've been playing it today and it's very smooth and looking fantastic.

2.0 release highlights include a huge reblancing of characters, a new Pixel Lobby with the Hallowed Grove, a new Hidden Waterfall stage, a Replay System and a general menu remastering. Check out the trailer below for the new stage and the replay feature:

Fantastic to see it finally arrive. We've been waiting a long time on it but they kept to their promise which was originally advertised on their crowdfunding campaign. Nice to have another to tick off on our big crowdfunded game list.

As of this update a brand new character DLC is also now available with Shanty that gives a new playable character, a new stage, a Pixel Lobby avatar and eventually Shanty's story mode when it's released (no ETA on that).

You can buy it from Humble Store and Steam.

5 comments

Rooster a day ago
This would have been my jam, if the animal design has been more diverse, instead of every animal having this "cute anime my little pony" design. Why not throw some funny looking chicken in the mix? Or penguins
Tchey a day ago
I want to like it, but not enough blood and bones, and too fast paced. I prefer "heavy" (less hits per second) gameplay, i think. That, and poney + poney = too many poneys.


Last edited by Tchey on 26 March 2021 at 11:04 am UTC
rcrit a day ago
Quoting: RoosterWhy not throw some funny looking chicken in the mix? Or penguins

Chickens and penguins don't travel in herds so it breaks the name of the game.
Purple Library Guy a day ago
Quoting: rcrit
Quoting: RoosterWhy not throw some funny looking chicken in the mix? Or penguins

Chickens and penguins don't travel in herds so it breaks the name of the game.
They could just tell the herds to flock off.
sigmich about 4 hours ago
It seems similar to Skullgirls.
