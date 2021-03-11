Tuxedo announce their NVIDIA Ampere laptops with the Tuxedo Book XP15 and XP17

Linux hardware vendor Tuxedo has refreshed some more of their lineup to bring on NVIDIA Ampere graphics to the Tuxedo Book XP15 and XP17 models. Offering up the latest generation with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 in a "Max-Q design", these two new models pack quite the punch in performance if you're after a laptop that can play almost anything you throw at it on Linux.

Available to configure with exactly what you want, there's quite a bit of wiggle room on the components. The XP15 can give you a 3060-3080 while the XP17 goes between either the 3070 or 3080. There's a few different screens to choose from too between 60hz IPS 1080p, 144hz IPS 1080p, 300hz IPS 1080p and 60hz OLED 2160p (4K). All models come with the Intel Core i7-10870H (8x 2.20-5.00 GHz Eight-Core, 16 Threads, 16 MB Cache, 45 W TDP).

It comes in at 19.8mm thin and under 2kg in weight with three USB 3.2 ports, Gigabit LAN port and WiFi 6, microphone and headphones ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port plus there's also a HDMI and Mini DisplayPort 1.4 on the back. Should be enough ports to satisfy most uses with a laptop.

What battery life can you expect with such powerful GPUs? According to Tuxedo:

"The large 73 Wh battery with flexible battery charging function (FlexiCharger), which can be activated in the BIOS, allows a long mobile use of both Linux gaming notebooks for up to 10 (XP15) or 9 hours (XP17) in idle mode. Around 5 (XP17) to 6 (XP15) hours are possible in practical office use with medium brightness (~150 nits) and activated Wi-Fi adapter."

Most of the models go in stock at the end of March. Pricing starts from €1599 for the XP15 and €1859 for the XP17.

