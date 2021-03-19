We're live now on Twitch!
Valheim hits 6 million sales, gets a small teaser for a big update

As things start to calm down a little for Iron Gate AB after a massive Early Access launch of Valheim, they've announced another big sales milestone and more to come.

Less than two months since the EA release, they've now hit 6 million sales! Due to how popular the game has been they've been doing various interviews, podcasts and more which has obviously taken away a bit of time. They're also working from home still but they're "not letting that slow us down".

For the next patch to be released, curiously they said they're waiting on a "Steam update from Valve before we push our next patch". It's not been made clear why they have to wait on Valve for a Steam update and they didn't go into further detail on that. They did mention they have a public bug voting system, so if you have issues to put them up there and vote for them.

In regards to the first major update named "Hearth and Home", they make it clear their focus has been testing and bug fixing but as things calm down they can put more time into the first major upgrade. They also gave a sneak peek and asked what we think it could be?

What are you thoughts to the image, what do you think it is? Speaking about the update they said "We have a lot of exciting things planned for this update, and we have of course listened to your feedback and suggestions, and can barely wait until we can show you more.".

See also: my early thoughts on the game.

You can buy Valheim on Steam.

17 comments
Keyrock a day ago
View PC info
Moar! Gimme moar Valheim!
Zlopez a day ago
  • Supporter Plus
I started playing it recently and it really has the same vibe as the Minecraft had on the beggining. Most of the things I missed in Minecraft are done correctly in Valheim, for example opening of the crafting recipes when you find the ingredients for first time.

I just hope they will make terrain changes a bit easier.
WorMzy a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
The Valve patch they're waiting for is likely related to the SDR issues they mentioned in https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/892970/view/3058478454632856786

Quotevalve are also working on fixes to the SDR system (used when connecting to non-dedicated servers)
BielFPs a day ago
View PC info
I'm trying to open this game in my linux notebook, but right now is capped at 4 fps (both vulkan and OpenGL). Not sure if this is related to the last mesa patch or some game update.

Also my notebook is very weak, but used to run at 15-18 fps before
Gobo a day ago
View PC info
Statistically they have sold more than one copy for every current citizen of Denmark, one of the regions where vikings originated from. Or more than the whole population of Scandinavia 200 years ago. With one game. By five people.
The_Aquabat a day ago
View PC info
I hope they unlock new biomes!! please please let it be that.
drlamb a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: BielFPs

Are you forcing your RX 540's use with PRIME?

https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/PRIME#For_open_source_drivers_-_PRIME
Akonady a day ago
Looks like someone is obcessed with this game.
BielFPs a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: drlambAre you forcing your RX 540's use with PRIME?

PRIME doesn't work with vulkan games, but steam has a default config to always use my discrete gpu if the game uses vulkan (even with proton).

But I've tried before forcing  
DRI_PRIME=1 %command%
and didn't make any difference
STiAT a day ago
View PC info
Incredible what kind of popularity this game has.

And it perfectly well shows... it's not AAA what makes a good game. A good concept, implementation and uniqueness to some point.

With all their popularity they may exhaust their user base so they will not gain too many sales after launch. But I guess the money coffin is filled enough to finish it with a good profit. Judging Odin... he and the team will work on the game until Odin is pleased... I think financial resources are there for that now.

I am happy for them, I already bought it but despite the 10 hours I played I will wait ... until Odin is pleased to play the rest of the game.

Congrats (again) to Iron Gate. It's those stories which make me believe there is still room for fun and unique games.
