Valheim hits 6 million sales, gets a small teaser for a big update

As things start to calm down a little for Iron Gate AB after a massive Early Access launch of Valheim, they've announced another big sales milestone and more to come.
Less than two months since the EA release, they've now hit 6 million sales! Due to how popular the game has been they've been doing various interviews, podcasts and more which has obviously taken away a bit of time. They're also working from home still but they're "not letting that slow us down".
For the next patch to be released, curiously they said they're waiting on a "Steam update from Valve before we push our next patch". It's not been made clear why they have to wait on Valve for a Steam update and they didn't go into further detail on that. They did mention they have a public bug voting system, so if you have issues to put them up there and vote for them.
In regards to the first major update named "Hearth and Home", they make it clear their focus has been testing and bug fixing but as things calm down they can put more time into the first major upgrade. They also gave a sneak peek and asked what we think it could be?
What are you thoughts to the image, what do you think it is? Speaking about the update they said "We have a lot of exciting things planned for this update, and we have of course listened to your feedback and suggestions, and can barely wait until we can show you more.".
See also: my early thoughts on the game.
You can buy Valheim on Steam.
I just hope they will make terrain changes a bit easier.
Quotevalve are also working on fixes to the SDR system (used when connecting to non-dedicated servers)
Also my notebook is very weak, but used to run at 15-18 fps before
Quoting: BielFPs
Are you forcing your RX 540's use with PRIME?
https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/PRIME#For_open_source_drivers_-_PRIME
Quoting: drlambAre you forcing your RX 540's use with PRIME?
PRIME doesn't work with vulkan games, but steam has a default config to always use my discrete gpu if the game uses vulkan (even with proton).
But I've tried before forcing
DRI_PRIME=1 %command%
and didn't make any difference
And it perfectly well shows... it's not AAA what makes a good game. A good concept, implementation and uniqueness to some point.
With all their popularity they may exhaust their user base so they will not gain too many sales after launch. But I guess the money coffin is filled enough to finish it with a good profit. Judging Odin... he and the team will work on the game until Odin is pleased... I think financial resources are there for that now.
I am happy for them, I already bought it but despite the 10 hours I played I will wait ... until Odin is pleased to play the rest of the game.
Congrats (again) to Iron Gate. It's those stories which make me believe there is still room for fun and unique games.
See more from me