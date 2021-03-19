Valheim hits 6 million sales, gets a small teaser for a big update

As things start to calm down a little for Iron Gate AB after a massive Early Access launch of Valheim, they've announced another big sales milestone and more to come.

Less than two months since the EA release, they've now hit 6 million sales! Due to how popular the game has been they've been doing various interviews, podcasts and more which has obviously taken away a bit of time. They're also working from home still but they're "not letting that slow us down".

For the next patch to be released, curiously they said they're waiting on a "Steam update from Valve before we push our next patch". It's not been made clear why they have to wait on Valve for a Steam update and they didn't go into further detail on that. They did mention they have a public bug voting system, so if you have issues to put them up there and vote for them.

In regards to the first major update named "Hearth and Home", they make it clear their focus has been testing and bug fixing but as things calm down they can put more time into the first major upgrade. They also gave a sneak peek and asked what we think it could be?

What are you thoughts to the image, what do you think it is? Speaking about the update they said "We have a lot of exciting things planned for this update, and we have of course listened to your feedback and suggestions, and can barely wait until we can show you more.".

You can buy Valheim on Steam.