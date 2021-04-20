Death Carnival to have full cross-platform online play, developer very positive on Linux

Death Carnival, originally called BulletRage, is an upcoming fast-paced top-down shooter with extreme weapons & online multiplayer mayhem.

While we've known for some time that it would come to Linux back when it was called BulletRage, and even then the builds ran quite well, it's been a while since hearing much on it. The name was changed, they had a failed Kickstarter campaign too but they've continued building up the game into something big.

Not only will it be supported on Linux, macOS and Windows - it will also be coming to consoles and Stadia too. The awesome news here, is the developer has confirmed full online cross-platform play between all platforms. So Linux desktop players can play with Stadia, Windows, Switch, Xbox and so on.

Herbert Yung, Director of Furyion Games, also mentioned that Unity wasn't great previously on Linux but nowadays it's good and that developers have "no excuse" for not releasing for Linux if they use Unity and that developing for Linux makes Stadia easy too.

You can hear about that and more in their interview below:

Features Planned:

Up to 4 players with local couch or online multiplayer Coop

Easy arcade-style controls with fast-paced combat

Story campaign solo or 4 players couch/online co-op

30+ hand-crafted levels in campaign mode

Giant boss fights and plenty of endgame infinite replay

Weapon Socket System to Customize weapons with collected loot

Twitch mode: Audience can unleash deadly enemies and unlock unique gameplay

After story mode, enjoy endless replay value with procedurally generated levels

Multi-platform gameplay, with initial release on Windows, OS X, and Linux

You can follow Death Carnival on Steam.