Jackbox Games get their engine ported to Vulkan and SDL2, try it with Jackbox Party Pack 7

Jackbox Games emailed in to notify us of something big: they've worked with game porter and FNA developer Ethan "flibitijibibo" Lee to port their engine to Vulkan and SDL2 and you can try it in a Beta for The Jackbox Party Pack 7.

This huge upgrade should make The Jackbox Party Pack 7 (and so hopefully future games too), compatible with Wayland. Jackbox Games mentioned there's now a "linux-beta" branch on Steam for owners to try out:

The new launcher should detect if the Vulkan drivers are installed and run that version otherwise it should fallback on using OpenGL. We currently require 2GB video memory to use the Vulkan renderer, but this is subject to change as we figure out how much we can get away with based on the engine’s memory management. If the PC falls below this it should gracefully fall back to OpenGL.

They mentioned that it works well in their testing, but they want more configurations and users to jump in to help and see how it runs now. You can comment your findings on this article or file issues on their support tracker which would be ideal for them.

How to test:

Right click on the game on Steam Go to Properties Betas on the left panel Select "linux-beta" from the dropdown and update

Find The Jackbox Party Pack 7 on Steam.