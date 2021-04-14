Metro Exodus from 4A and Deep Silver has officially released for Linux

While it was playable with the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer, 4A Games and Deep Silver have today officially released Metro Exodus for Linux.

"Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Explore the Russian wilderness across vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter."

Game Features:

Embark on an incredible journey - board the Aurora, a heavily modified steam locomotive, and join a handful of survivors as they search for a new life in the East

Experience Sandbox Survival - a gripping story links together classic Metro gameplay with new huge, non-linear levels

A beautiful, hostile world - discover the post-apocalyptic Russian wilderness, brought to life with stunning day / night cycles and dynamic weather

Deadly combat and stealth - scavenge and craft in the field to customize your arsenal of hand-made weaponry, and engage human and mutant foes in thrilling tactical combat

Your choices determine your comrades’ fate - not all your companions will survive the journey; your decisions have consequence in a gripping storyline that offers massive re-playability

The ultimate in atmosphere and immersion - a flickering candle in the darkness; a ragged gasp as your gasmask frosts over; the howl of a mutant on the night wind - Metro will immerse and terrify you like no other game…

As a reminder here's the specifications suggested for the Linux port:

Since Metro Exodus supports Ray Tracing on Linux, expect to need a powerful GPU to get good framerates in it.

Giveaway

To go along with the release, a kind reader has offered up three copies to give away! These will be sent as a Steam Gift, so once winners are picked they will need to provide their Steam account for us to friend and then gift the copies. How to enter? Simply make it clear in your comment you wish to win a copy and winners will be picked Friday, April 16.

Note : as of right now, it looks like they haven't sorted out all the key depots on Steam, meaning not everyone will actually be able to download the Linux version until they attach it all up correctly on Steam. It's a common pitfall we wrote about before to help developers. Update : this should now be solved.

You can buy it on Fanatical (on sale), Humble Store, and Steam

Here's some initial footage from the Linux port running on Ultra at 1080p. Recording did reduce the performance: