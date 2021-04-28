Seems like game store GOG is doing well overall in their new figures with revenue up 114%

Taking a leaf out of Steam's book here perhaps on sharing a little more, GOG have for the first time ever, given an overview of how the store is doing and it's looking good.

What they've shown is for the year ending 2020 and compares against the previous year. All of the numbers are based on the CD PROJEKT Group 2020 annual report. Here's the highlights of what they announced:

+208% Monthly Active Users "of all GOG services"

+392% New user registrations

+805% GOG Galaxy Monthly Active Users

+114% GOG.com store net revenue

Moving onto the countries that make up their revenue:

49% Europe

34% North America

6% Asia

4% Australia + New Zealand

7% Rest of the world

The number of games they release on the store each year is growing too:

2018: 296

2019: 378

2020: 483

Unlike Steam, GOG take a much smaller approach to game releases with a more curated store style, and they're known for denying listing games at times. Seems overall it's working for them though going by all their figures.

Hopefully they will eventually port over GOG Galaxy to Linux, as it's the big missing piece of the pie for Linux users although plenty still purchase their Linux games from GOG (and we can see that as a GOG partner). We bring it up with GOG often and it's still their number 1 most voted for Galaxy feature.

See more over on GOG.