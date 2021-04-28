Seems like game store GOG is doing well overall in their new figures with revenue up 114%

Taking a leaf out of Steam's book here perhaps on sharing a little more, GOG have for the first time ever, given an overview of how the store is doing and it's looking good.
What they've shown is for the year ending 2020 and compares against the previous year. All of the numbers are based on the CD PROJEKT Group 2020 annual report. Here's the highlights of what they announced:
- +208% Monthly Active Users "of all GOG services"
- +392% New user registrations
- +805% GOG Galaxy Monthly Active Users
- +114% GOG.com store net revenue
Moving onto the countries that make up their revenue:
- 49% Europe
- 34% North America
- 6% Asia
- 4% Australia + New Zealand
- 7% Rest of the world
The number of games they release on the store each year is growing too:
- 2018: 296
- 2019: 378
- 2020: 483
Unlike Steam, GOG take a much smaller approach to game releases with a more curated store style, and they're known for denying listing games at times. Seems overall it's working for them though going by all their figures.
Hopefully they will eventually port over GOG Galaxy to Linux, as it's the big missing piece of the pie for Linux users although plenty still purchase their Linux games from GOG (and we can see that as a GOG partner). We bring it up with GOG often and it's still their number 1 most voted for Galaxy feature.
I'd rather buy (possibly) drm'd games from Steam and support Valve's efforts in revolutionizing the platform rather than pay a single cent to a company that treats me like a second class citizen even though I'm paying just as much as everyone else.
They literally redesigned Galaxy and still ignored Linux, thus I'll ignore them, at least until they fix their mess and start supporting us properly.
Quoting: kon14They literally redesigned Galaxy and still ignored Linux, thus I'll ignore themThis.
QuoteHopefully they will eventually port over GOG Galaxy to Linux, as it's the big missing piece of the pie for Linux usersIt's not just the users that are affected, it's the game devs, too. For the other platforms Galaxy provides a patching infrastructure, but for Linux (because there's no Galaxy) devs have to upload a binary to an ftp site like it's 1996, and then wait for GOG to get around to making it live on the store page. With a random build number that doesn't relate at all to the version number that the devs or users might be familiar with.
Quoting: CatKillerIt's not just the users that are affected, it's the game devs, too. For the other platforms Galaxy provides a patching infrastructure, but for Linux (because there's no Galaxy) devs have to upload a binary to an ftp site like it's 1996, and then wait for GOG to get around to making it live on the store page. With a random build number that doesn't relate at all to the version number that the devs or users might be familiar with.GOG's developer documentation disagrees with you. They have released their Build Creator application for Linux so that the build is the same as on the other systems. The version numbers for Linux releases match if the developers set it correctly.
Quoting: PublicNuisanceTo all those who refuse to buy Linux games from GOG due to them not releasing Linux versions of their client or newer games: do you buy Windows games on Steam ? Just a curiousity........Well, yes.
Is it comfortable to play Windows games through Steam? Most of the time yes it is, if they aren't playable on Linux I dont buy them.
Is it comfortable to play Linux games through GOG? Not really, although I need to admit "back in the day" when I wanted to migrate from Steam to GOG and some time latter from Win to Linux(which made me stop the migration to GOG) I didn't know things like Minigalaxy exist. On the other hand as I tried the last time playing Gothic through Minigalaxy I eventually gave up and brought it on Steam.
Quoting: PublicNuisancedo you buy Windows games on Steam ?If they work fine with Proton yes, as they are counted by Valve as Linux purchases.
Quoting: kon14Couldn't care less. I lost all interest in CDPR and GOG after the TW3 and Galaxy linux releases were both silently dropped.
I'd rather buy (possibly) drm'd games from Steam and support Valve's efforts in revolutionizing the platform rather than pay a single cent to a company that treats me like a second class citizen even though I'm paying just as much as everyone else.
They literally redesigned Galaxy and still ignored Linux, thus I'll ignore them, at least until they fix their mess and start supporting us properly.
I hate "liking" negative comments and rarely do it, but this sums up how I feel about GOG perfectly. Such a shame that their Linux support is so one-dimensional.
Like, Dpanter mentioned in Discord recently that GOG just released Voodoo Kid [GOG] which is Windows only. So what's the problem? Well, it uses BoxedWine to run. BoxedWine is a Linux emulator which runs a pre-packaged wine version. So now you have a Windows executable, running a Linux emulator, calling Wine, to run a Windows executable. And they released this marvel... only for Windows. <sigh>
They're not even trying anymore.
