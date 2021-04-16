Zorin OS 16 gets a Beta with 'the largest library of apps' available on any Linux desktop

The Zorin team are making some bold claims with the release of the Ubuntu-based Zorin OS 16 Beta that anyone can go ahead and try out now. It sure does look slick!

Featuring a brand new look for their GNOME-based desktop, Zorin OS 16 is quite easy on the eyes - as long as you like everything bright that is. With a sleek white look it's definitely eye-grabbing, along with a blue accent which you can customize. Zorin OS definitely screams "look at me!".

They also say on the whole Zorin OS 16 "runs dramatically snappier on a wide range of hardware, old and new" thanks to updates and optimizations from the Kernel up to the Desktop Environment and so apps "open faster, animations are smoother, and loading times are reduced so you can spend more time being productive".

Perhaps the biggest and boldest claim they're making is about the software you can get out of the box. They claim it has "the largest library of apps available out-of-the-box of any Open Source desktop ever". How though? Well, they go all in with everything! It has support for Snaps, Flatpaks with Flathub, the Ubuntu and Zorin OS APT repositories and that's on top of supporting installs from .deb and AppImage packages too. Their software store tweak will also enable you to choose between different sources, and they say the software store has " received many under-the-hood optimizations as well as user interface improvements".

You can easily customize the look and feel of Zorin OS 16 with their new and improved Zorin Appearance application, a more customizable desktop look with the taskbar having plenty of tweaks available, a new Windows 10X-like desktop appearance is also coming soon for those who want it, fractional scaling support, wobbly windows effects and all the back-end improvements from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Interestingly, their monetization model for supporting their work is a little like another Ubuntu-based distribution elementary OS. You can pay to download it, or pay nothing. However, Zorin OS does it a little differently. They offer up for normal desktop users a Core (free) download with the usual stuff and a Ultimate (paid) edition that comes with a few extras.

See more on the Zorin OS website and the Beta release post.