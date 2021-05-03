Infinitrap : Rehamstered goes free for Linux on the Snap store

Free Game Monday returns! Ready for a new adventure? Well, you can now grab Infinitrap : Rehamstered for Linux absolutely free if you go to the Snap store. A very overlooked game that hasn't seen much players or press.

Infinitrap: Rehamstered is a hardcore top-down platformer where you play as the world's 2nd best adventurer, Ohio Jack. Looks like a huge amount of fun too.

Originally a commercial release and available on Steam, the developer emailed in to say that "We do this because we have been heavy users of Linux and opensource products over the years. It's a way for us to thank the community and offer something of value.".

It's the full package you get free too including everything from the paid game, even the level editor.

Check it out free on the Snap store page.