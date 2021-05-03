We're live now on Twitch!
Join us on our own very special Reddit: /r/Linuxers

Infinitrap : Rehamstered goes free for Linux on the Snap store

By - | Views: 4,395

Free Game Monday returns! Ready for a new adventure? Well, you can now grab Infinitrap : Rehamstered for Linux absolutely free if you go to the Snap store. A very overlooked game that hasn't seen much players or press.

Infinitrap: Rehamstered is a hardcore top-down platformer where you play as the world's 2nd best adventurer, Ohio Jack. Looks like a huge amount of fun too.

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Originally a commercial release and available on Steam, the developer emailed in to say  that "We do this because we have been heavy users of Linux and opensource products over the years. It's a way for us to thank the community and offer something of value.".

It's the full package you get free too including everything from the paid game, even the level editor.

Check it out free on the Snap store page.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Action, Free Game, Indie Game, Platformer, Puzzle | Apps: Infinitrap : Rehamstered
15 Likes , Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
5 comments

gabber 2 days ago
View PC info
Nice :D

And logical: If you have enough money for an inferior OS, you can also pay for the game ;)
dpanter 2 days ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Cool dev, very nice gesture. Personally I'll rather pay than use snaps. Wishlisted!
gabber 2 days ago
View PC info
Quoting: dpanterPersonally I'll rather pay than use snaps. Wishlisted!
mmd
sergioandvar a day ago
View PC info
It's a shame I just found one review in Steam. I hope they can earn money with the game. Not everyone is interested in supported our dear operating system. Wishlisted!
Purple Library Guy a day ago
Not really my style of game, but I love "the world's 2nd best adventurer, Ohio Jack."
Still better than being the world's third best, Kansas Smith, and certainly better than the world's ninth best, Maryland Johnson.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Patreon, Liberapay or PayPal Donation.

We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Official Livestreams
Add your own or view all
Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc
Free Linux Games